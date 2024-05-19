Media Biggest fight of the year was just announced

Actor Terry Crews vs Anderson Silva going down June 15. Is normal.



(Swipe left for videos)
 
This might be the worst promo I’ve seen.

Terry Crews via Pectoral Submission round 2

terry-crews-muscle.gif
 
They both have the same weirdly shapped head. Probably it is a headbutting contest.
 
Ok, we might actually be living in the matrix. what is next, danny devito vs. DJ? Jon Jones vs. Dave Bautista?
 
Their heads are warping with the age and the TRT...

Terry used to have a walnut head, and now it's turning into a boulder... Anderson's is starting to bulge out... Whatever they're taking is powerful.

It’s a promo but not for fighting. Crewes is a weird dude and breathless crewes is even weirder.
 
It's the growth hormone horn.
 
Terry Crews by coming in shredded with low body fat %, classic Sherdog favourites.
 
