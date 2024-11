Definitely, I was literally just watchin a video of some chick discussing his rise and downfall.Sure, there are fighters who ended up in worse positions than Conor, e.g. Joe Son and War Machine, but none of them achieved the highs that Conor did (after the Aldo and Eddie fights)He could of been an inspiration and role model for millions after winning 2 belts. Instead, he decided to throw dollies at buses, rape women and hit elderly men. Khabib really did ruin his life. No amount of money can erase what happened on October 7, 2018.