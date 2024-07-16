Big Tom Aspinall and Petrol

WolfPackHunter

WolfPackHunter

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 24, 2024
Messages
68
Reaction score
63
 Watching the Ariel Helwani MMA hour by accident (I despise the fake soy boy) , Big Tom Aspinall stated he is channeling his inner traveler and following Big Joe Joyce by dipping his hands in petrol for 20 minutes a morning?? This is not a "Traveler" thing it's a Big Joe Joyce thing that even his own fighting 3 sons never bought into (RIP John Joyce), It's been laughed at by other families and scientists have advised against it. He seemed genuine saying it but anyone think he was joking? Is he really adopting the training actions like waking at 4am etc or will he be training as usual and just getting in there at 6am with Blaydes with no special requirements ??
An afternoon sleep the day of his fight would seem enough for such a pro
 
WolfPackHunter said:
 Watching the Ariel Helwani MMA hour by accident (I despise the fake soy boy) , Big Tom Aspinall stated he is channeling his inner traveler and following Big Joe Joyce by dipping his hands in petrol for 20 minutes a morning?? This is not a "Traveler" thing it's a Big Joe Joyce thing that even his own fighting 3 sons never bought into (RIP John Joyce), It's been laughed at by other families and scientists have advised against it. He seemed genuine saying it but anyone think he was joking? Is he really adopting the training actions like waking at 4am etc or will he be training as usual and just getting in there at 6am with Blaydes with no special requirements ??
An afternoon sleep the day of his fight would seem enough for such a pro
Click to expand...
Still a better training method than the Machida family secret training method

lyotopiss2.jpg
 


Had to share I found this song about big Joe brilliant considering he was 2-3 in scheduled bareknuckle fights that are noted. The stories he tells of other fights are online believed due to the 3 sons he raised being top BKB fighters and would easily fight over an hour
 
probably trying to burn off those absolutely terrible tatts he has gotten recently, cant tell whether they are cover ups or just plain shit
 
treelo said:
probably trying to burn off those absolutely terrible tatts he has gotten recently, cant tell whether they are cover ups or just plain shit
Click to expand...
Cover ups bro with his dark arm a double cover up, he claimed when he has no fight scheduled he will get it sorted. I wouldn't want that much ink for darn sure
 
WolfPackHunter said:
I remember him saying that prior to vs Evans and was near sick, the thought he was acting saved me from actually throwing up I think
Click to expand...
WARM PISS IN THE MORN



TANGY
 
WolfPackHunter said:
Cover ups bro with his dark arm a double cover up, he claimed when he has no fight scheduled he will get it sorted. I wouldn't want that much ink for darn sure
Click to expand...

He shoulda got them lasered off first, took the long route
Or maybe he did, I haven’t even seen them
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Media Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall Come Face To Face For First Time Ever And..
6 7 8
Replies
150
Views
6K
Urluberluu
Urluberluu
Kowboy On Sherdog
Tom Aspinall Claims He Received Death Threats From Jon Jones’ Fans
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
4K
Hyperborea
Hyperborea
Unheralded Truth
Curtis Blaydes: I'm not surprised if Aspinall fights Brock Lesnar at UFC 304
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
VinceArch
VinceArch

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,909
Messages
55,865,420
Members
174,968
Latest member
champ2011

Share this page

Back
Top