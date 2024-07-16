Big Tom Aspinall and Petrol

Watching the Ariel Helwani MMA hour by accident (I despise the fake soy boy) , Big Tom Aspinall stated he is channeling his inner traveler and following Big Joe Joyce by dipping his hands in petrol for 20 minutes a morning?? This is not a "Traveler" thing it's a Big Joe Joyce thing that even his own fighting 3 sons never bought into (RIP John Joyce), It's been laughed at by other families and scientists have advised against it. He seemed genuine saying it but anyone think he was joking? Is he really adopting the training actions like waking at 4am etc or will he be training as usual and just getting in there at 6am with Blaydes with no special requirements ??

An afternoon sleep the day of his fight would seem enough for such a pro