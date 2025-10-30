Big Nog or Stipe - Who do you rank higher at HW all-time?

Who do you rank higher at HW all-time?

Just curious what the numbers will be for this.

Both legendary Heavyweights.

Antonio_Rodrigo_Nogueira_%22Minotauro%22_Paris_-_2004.JPG


Stipe_Miocic_%2848086643396%29_%28cropped%29.jpg
 
Nog can't take Stipe down.

Stipe does Nog's face in.

That's what happens.

Edit: Sorry, I read it as a match up prime vs prime.
 
Typically I rank Stipe #2 HW all time and Nog #3, but the more time passes and I look back at Stipe’s record, the more I question that.
 
Nog

Pride HW was what we should expect from the HW division. It was truly elite. UFC HW is embarassing.

The fact Nog was champ in Pride and defended his belt 5 times in one calendar year is amazing.

He was also the finalized in the HW GP.

he was also able to win the ufc interm hw belt and had some good wins at HW before the wars caught up to him.

Sure he was on roids, but I would argue that if they improve the quality of the HW division as much as its glory days in pride ufc should allow them.
 
Nogueira for about 2-3 years seemed absolutely elite. One of my faves.

Truth be told, wouldn’t be surprised to see likes of prime Stipe, Cain and Cormier dominate him.

Very hard to say.

Let’s be real, (close to prime) prime Nog was outclassed by Ricco Rodriguez.
 
Did anyone see Big Nog at the ufc recently? Guy looked fantastic.

Tbf, he's always looked 50. Now as he's closing in on 60, it actually really suits him at this juncture
 
People who followed the sport during Nogs run will pick Nog.
Pride was a shark tank.

People who found the sport post PrideFC will pick Stipe.

Both had great runs at the top and managed to get there and stay for a bit. No easy task.
 
As much as I love Nog, I'd lean Stipe here.

Nog has some great wins, Barnett, Cro Cop, Werdum.

Stipe beat Ngannou, Werdum, DC x 2, JDS, Overeem. His Werdum win was against the prime UFC champ Werdum coming off beating Cain.

I just think his run is better. Especially when you consider Nog was #2 to Fedor during his era. Granted - Fedor would've beaten Stipe IMO
 
post their best wins
stipe would pulverize any version of nog
 
jeff7b9 said:
People who followed the sport during Nogs run will pick Nog.
Pride was a shark tank.

People who found the sport post PrideFC will pick Stipe.

Both had great runs at the top and managed to get there and stay for a bit. No easy task.
Click to expand...

Seems like a pretty arrogant thing to say, tbh.

Been a fan since the 90s. Fandom peaked in Nog’s heyday. One of my all time favourites.

Still probably think he’d not fair well, all time, tbh.

He had that all time level durability for a bit, but once that was beat out of him, he kinda struggled.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Seems like a pretty arrogant thing to say, tbh.

Been a fan since the 90s. Fandom peaked in Nog’s heyday. One of my all time favourites.

Still probably think he’d not fair well, all time, tbh.

He had that all time level durability for a bit, but once that was beat out of him, he kinda struggled.
Click to expand...

It's not a prime vs prime... .

"Higher ranking"

Nog has a tremendous resume.

Coleman
CroCop
Josh Barnett
Werdum
Herring 2x
Randy
Tim Sylvia
Hendo
Semmy
Sergei Kharitarnov

But most fans that joined post pride won't recognize those names or what they achieved



The later era SHOULD be heavily favored head to head.
They learned from everything the older era figured out.

Stipe had a great run, but benefitted big time from timing, catching a lot of names past their primes.

Nog was a flawed fighter for sure. Striking lead with his face
Had to have his chin save him until it wouldn't anymore
Those are fair criticisms.


Nog was 31-4 when he stopped being a dominant guy and started sort of trading wins and losses. And at that point his only unavenged losses where to PRIME Fedor.

A pride fan would know he was shot for the bulk of his late career losses... a post pride fan... that's what they saw of Nog
I don't see what is "arrogant" about that.
 
jeff7b9 said:
It's not a prime vs prime... .

"Higher ranking"

Nog has a tremendous resume.

Coleman
CroCop
Josh Barnett
Werdum
Herring 2x
Randy
Tim Sylvia
Hendo
Semmy
Sergei Kharitarnov

But most fans that joined post pride won't recognize those names or what they achieved



The later era SHOULD be heavily favored head to head.
They learned from everything the older era figured out.

Stipe had a great run, but benefitted big time from timing, catching a lot of names past their primes.

Nog was a flawed fighter for sure. Striking lead with his face
Had to have his chin save him until it wouldn't anymore
Those are fair criticisms.
Click to expand...

Fair enough. As I said, when my fandom was at its peak, Nig was a favourite.

Was a recent discussion in the boxing thread between Usyk vs Ali.

Some got offended anyone would pick Usyk.

Possibly a similar narrative.
 
