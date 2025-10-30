Big Nog or Stipe - Who do you rank higher at HW all-time?

Seems like a pretty arrogant thing to say, tbh.
Been a fan since the 90s. Fandom peaked in Nog’s heyday. One of my all time favourites.
Still probably think he’d not fair well, all time, tbh.
He had that all time level durability for a bit, but once that was beat out of him, he kinda struggled.
It's not a prime vs prime... .
"Higher ranking"
Nog has a tremendous resume.
Coleman
CroCop
Josh Barnett
Werdum
Herring 2x
Randy
Tim Sylvia
Hendo
Semmy
Sergei Kharitarnov
But most fans that joined post pride won't recognize those names or what they achieved
The later era SHOULD be heavily favored head to head.
They learned from everything the older era figured out.
Stipe had a great run, but benefitted big time from timing, catching a lot of names past their primes.
Nog was a flawed fighter for sure. Striking lead with his face
Had to have his chin save him until it wouldn't anymore
Those are fair criticisms.
Nog was 31-4 when he stopped being a dominant guy and started sort of trading wins and losses. And at that point his only unavenged losses where to PRIME Fedor.
A pride fan would know he was shot for the bulk of his late career losses... a post pride fan... that's what they saw of Nog
I don't see what is "arrogant" about that.