Nizam al-Mulk
- Jun 11, 2024
We are talking about a star creator.
Would he be allowed to do an anime respectful towards the historical figures of the era without fearing for his life?
Would he be allowed to do an anime about some tough bastards killing one another for power? Think Last Kingdom BBC series.
Without fearing for his life?
Would he be allowed to do a comedic anime catering to quote unquote pervs and gore lovers without fearing for his life?
