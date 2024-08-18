International Big name anime creator wants to do an anime in early Islam post the death of the prophet?

We are talking about a star creator.

Would he be allowed to do an anime respectful towards the historical figures of the era without fearing for his life?

Would he be allowed to do an anime about some tough bastards killing one another for power? Think Last Kingdom BBC series.
Without fearing for his life?

Would he be allowed to do a comedic anime catering to quote unquote pervs and gore lovers without fearing for his life?
 
They'd probably feel very insulted simply because its anime. As they should.
 
I suspect not, but presumably he would be Japanese which would mean he is safe from terrorist attacks (for some strange reason)
 
it's not about being allowed, he could do what he wants, it's about living with the consequences, meaning always worrying about some batshit lunatic trying to kill him.
 
