Big John McCarthy's garbage meathead judging system needs to go

A lot of MMA fans seem unaware that the judging criteria we are forced to use was pulled directly from the rotund anus of some mentally disturbed former police officer. This is a man who used to literally attack fighters for no reason when stopping fights in bizarre public displays of irrational sadistic behavior. Not exactly a thoughtful genius that we should have entrusted such a task to.

Being a meathead, his idea was to simplify everything. Basically 'damage is everything bro'. But the problem is that it removes one of the primary purposes of combat sports judging, which is to incentivize fighters to fight in a way that we actually want them to fight.

As the judging criteria stands, if a fighter pulled a Kalib Starnes and ran around the cage for a round but landed 2 leg equivalent force leg kicks to his opponent's 1, then you would have to score the round for the Kalib Starnes clone. This is an idiotic system at its core.

The idea that aggression and cage control count for absolutely nothing unless damage is exactly equal creates too many opportunities for fighters to be rewarded for timidity and others to be punished for engaging and dictating the terms of the fight.

That doesn't mean we should go back to rewarding Leonard Garcia or Diego Sanchez with gift decisions because they moved forward while getting lit up. But there needs to be a better balance.
 
I agree in general with this, but I think the solution is to apply weight to certain things and make it like a formula. Explicitly say what a takedown is worth, for example a takedown is equal to 5 significant strikes or whatever the numbers are. That way there is clarity how valuable each technique is. At the moment is like looking at a recipe to bake a cake, but all all the amounts hidden but the ingredients are in order of amount. This leads to judges having to make personal assessments on the amounts which leads to really inconsistent judging.
 
I think that would lead to more lay and pray unless you have something in the rule stating that do something after the takedown.
 
we need to start judging fights for the UFC business model and give more points to hype-trains and popular fighters that way UFC can sell more events and PPV's

<LikeReally5>
 
But the human factor in the current judging allows for convenient adaptations ! *winks at Dana*
 
I won a lot of money on Aljamain Sterling, thank you for asking.
 
Is there any reward for constantly stuffing takedowns? because it most certainly makes the fighter stuffing them look better for example when Izzy stuffs takedowns. Can’t say i’d be convinced Marvin Vettori deserves a win if he hypothetically did to Izzy what Sterling did to Yan. Then again if a fight is that close I think they just give it to the Champ with exception to Figueiredo vs Moreno which probably due to moreno getting dropped multiple times.
 
Made me lol and I completely agree with how s***** the scoring system is.
 
