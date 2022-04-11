Big John McCarthy's garbage meathead judging system needs to go

A lot of MMA fans seem unaware that the judging criteria we are forced to use was pulled directly from the rotund anus of some mentally disturbed former police officer. This is a man who used to literally attack fighters for no reason when stopping fights in bizarre public displays of irrational sadistic behavior. Not exactly a thoughtful genius that we should have entrusted such a task to.



Being a meathead, his idea was to simplify everything. Basically 'damage is everything bro'. But the problem is that it removes one of the primary purposes of combat sports judging, which is to incentivize fighters to fight in a way that we actually want them to fight.



As the judging criteria stands, if a fighter pulled a Kalib Starnes and ran around the cage for a round but landed 2 leg equivalent force leg kicks to his opponent's 1, then you would have to score the round for the Kalib Starnes clone. This is an idiotic system at its core.



The idea that aggression and cage control count for absolutely nothing unless damage is exactly equal creates too many opportunities for fighters to be rewarded for timidity and others to be punished for engaging and dictating the terms of the fight.



That doesn't mean we should go back to rewarding Leonard Garcia or Diego Sanchez with gift decisions because they moved forward while getting lit up. But there needs to be a better balance.