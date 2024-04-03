John McCarthy explains Chris Weidman eye-poke debacle at UFC on ESPN 54 – and how commission ... got it right? Bruno Silva won’t like what “Big” John McCarthy had to say about the controversial ending to his UFC on ESPN 54 fight with Chris Weidman.

---Big John is basically saying the referee could have done better (no shit), but the commission did the right thing and also sandbagged Silva in any attempt to get a No Contest out of it.This still doesn't deal with the fact Weidman flagrantly disregarded instructions from Copeland, and the fact Weidman committed multiple fouls whether or not Copeland thought one of them was a mutual foul.Is it really acceptable in MMA to just completely ignore the referees instructions and not potentially get disqualified?