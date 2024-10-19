Big Frank!

Dr Fong said:
Shills and mongs will be in here talking about 'back of the head' in no time.

Lineal champ. That's all that matters.
Click to expand...
Only choads care about back of the head strikes and nobody in real life gives a fuck about lineal nonsense. That’s fanboy garbage. Just ask DJ, he’ll confirm
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
The true HW MMA champ!!!
Click to expand...
The real world champion!
Ric Flair Woo Gif GIFs | Tenor
 
MMA champ for beating a can like Ferreira who’s constantly getting finished on the ground?


Take this to the minor leagues forum. This is for real MMA.


<JonesLaugh>
 
Was literally smashing him to the back of the head but you guys give it a pass because you guys worship Ngannou on here lmao.
 
SamuraiBro said:
Was literally smashing him to the back of the head but you guys give it a pass because you guys worship Ngannou on here lmao.
Click to expand...

Imagine if Khamzat would've finished Whittaker in that manner. I wonder what people would say.. :rolleyes:
 
Let’s be real Jones Aspinall and Blaydes would smash homie as well
 
Happy for him. He did what he was supposed to and beat the can PFL lined up for him. Would have been a disaster if he didn't.
 
I haven’t seen it yet. So what happened, back of head or no??
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,041
Messages
56,365,999
Members
175,187
Latest member
Ryan Pereira

Share this page

Back
Top