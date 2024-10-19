Big Frank!

Laheys'Liquorland
Land of shit and dreams.
@Brown
May 18, 2022
2,827
5,185
The true HW MMA champ!!!
Only choads care about back of the head strikes and nobody in real life gives a fuck about lineal nonsense. That’s fanboy garbage. Just ask DJ, he’ll confirmShills and mongs will be in here talking about 'back of the head' in no time.
Lineal champ. That's all that matters.
All choads care about back of the head strikes and nobody in real life gives a fuck about lineal nonsense. That’s fanboy garbage. Just ask DJ, he’ll confirm
Let's not go crazyThe true HW MMA champ!!!
Was literally smashing him to the back of the head but you guys give it a pass because you guys worship Ngannou on here lmao.
Smesh Smesh Brazza inshallah!Imagine if Khamzat would've finished Whittaker in that manner. I wonder what people would say..