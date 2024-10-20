Media Big Frank "Francis Ngannou" dedicates his PFL win to the memory of Kobe Bryant

Status
Not open for further replies.
Leviticus

Leviticus

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 6, 2021
Messages
930
Reaction score
2,565
The memory of the great Kobe Bryant still fresh in "The Predators" mind he dedicates his emotional win to one of basketballs greatest ever players.

 
"Kobe Bryant" , the famous b-ball entertainer/athlete , that had his death faked and has been retired and new life and what not..... wait , wrong forum....


Francis really was the predator
. Renan is an oofy doofy
 
You gotta admit though when Big Frank said he wanted people to remember the name Kobe.... yeah...we'll remember it alright

the helicopter guy right?
 
Rataria said:
NGannou doesnt give 2 shits about a Kobe Bryant the deathfaker entertainer
Click to expand...

oh that’s sad. kobe’s daughter died too. it was such a tragic event. hopefully kobe is doing alright, wherever he is.
 
it was just weird, it caught me off guard, truly, i thought that if he was going to dedicate this victory to someone it'd have been to his passed daughter.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
OP should tell that joke to Ngannou in person, I’m sure he’d find it hilarious (as we would as well).
Click to expand...

Need to capitalize on that live stream at 5 dollars.

Would rival the revenue PFL got for their ppv.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,089
Messages
56,369,030
Members
175,187
Latest member
Ryan Pereira

Share this page

Back
Top