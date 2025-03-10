Big fan of Potan but the Meltdown is Worth it

ff
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Nov 18, 2015
- Messages
- 548
- Reaction score
- 773
I really like it when we have a champion disliked by the whole MMA community especially when it's a good fighter and he is playing along with the hate he's firing shot at the nicest person Jiri,,
I just wish Bruce Buffer would introduce ankliev as the one the only that would be coated,,
I wish it will be a long reign but sadly I can't see him beating Jiri
