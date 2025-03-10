  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Big fan of Potan but the Meltdown is Worth it

I really like it when we have a champion disliked by the whole MMA community especially when it's a good fighter and he is playing along with the hate he's firing shot at the nicest person Jiri,,
I just wish Bruce Buffer would introduce ankliev as the one the only that would be coated,,
I wish it will be a long reign but sadly I can't see him beating Jiri
 
Why???

Ankaleav is on 14 fight winstreak having fought every style in the division

Whereas Jiri’s longest winstreak is 3 and recently had back to back KO losses

I think it is hard to see Jiri beating Big Ank

I think this maybe a case of fandom clouding your judgement
 
I don't know why you're not considered the real POTY.

You put in work around here.

Izzy 4eva.
 
Jiri was on a 13 fight win streak before his injury and subsequent loss to Alex, and has never lost back to back fights, much less two KOs in a row.
 
I'll give you an example. If Jon Jones didn't make him money, he would've already stripped him of the belt. But he hasn't because he wants to fill a Las Vegas arena with people paying at least a grand each for admission. I think that sucks but I under$tand
 
Big fan of Pereira as well and have nothing negative to say about him, but as one of the few Ankalaev fans on this site I have to say the meltdown is hilarious. Some of these people really should learn to handle losses better though, they’re just embarrassing themselves.
 
Right, but are you rooting for Jon to lose because he's Dana boy despite liking Dana?
 
I find that funny as well. Many of the same posters that have been calling Ankalaev boring were fawning over Merab just a couple months ago despite him actually being a boring fighter. Merab has won fights by literally just holding his opponent against the cage for 15 minutes but they’ve never said a word about that…
 
And Umar has an objectively more entertaining fighting style than Merab, yet they root for Merab. Then they’ll ask “how can anyone honestly root for Ank. This is bad for the sport!” LOL
 
Yes, that's why I said it was ironic. I'm also rooting for Jones to lose because he's literally a despicable human being. Liar, cheater, narcissist... He made DC cry. I can't have that
 
Yesterday someone basically told me that Merab is entertaining because he plays up to the crowd while holding guys against the fence lol
 
