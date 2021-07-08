Big Brother 23

  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Only one good looking woman, the Mexican chick. Everyone else is a 5/10 or lower. Fuck this season.
 
I let loose a loud fart and without missing a beat my 18 month old mimicked the sound exactly. This kid's got a future imo
 
I think I'm gonna wear my short sleeve rash guard to training tomorrow instead of my long sleeve.
 
Yup, she gained at least 30lbs from promo to live airing. I was looking forward to seeing her and then saw some fat woman standing there and realized it was her.
 
I'm in the minority, but I think she's even more banging hot now with her weight gain.
 
I gave you a like for using loose correctly
Thats shit tight son!
 
First 2 people put on the block are minorities again. LOL at The farmboy peckerwood yokel HOH not going after the 'meatheads' the way he said he would.
 
Update to this story. Yesterday I let loose another loud fart and he he looked right at me and said poop. Technically he was wrong, but not by much.
 
Yeah, Frenchie's HoH was horrible to watch!....in a good way, hahaha

Finally doing a endurance comp, so you know one of the skinny's is going to win it. The Royal Flush alliance is too big...it's going to collapse sooner rather than later.

And the cookout alliance, they're doing a good job to keep it under wraps.
 
This is worst season ever. Not even talking about the woke shit this season... season just sucks
 
Watched just the first two episodes and thought the curvaceous girl Whitney was very hot. I guess she's gone now.
 
Like every season with a dominate alliance, this season has been predictable...the real meat of the season will start when its only the cookout members left...so for two more weeks, it will just be the remaining non-cookout members leaving the house...which is Claire and Alyssa.

And neither of them can win anything, so i might skip the next two weeks. I got really bored watching last nights episode and it looks like production is having difficulty trying to find anything good to put on TV.
 
At this point, it looks like its Xavier's to lose, out of the remaining 4 houseguests, he's played the best
 
Haven't watched it for like 5-8 years, I'll start watching survivor again, weird thing is the commercials for big brother keep talking about history being made, but the matter of the fact is.

Dick Donato is the best contestant that ever played the game.

Survivor has a lot of great winners too, and that's why I love it because it sticks to it's roots too.
 
