News Big Bellator Announcement Happening on February 5th

Wonder what this is? My guess is an overview of where the 8 Bellator events will be taking place this year and a format change for the “new” Bellator.
 
What Bellator??? Once they do the Champion vs Championship thing they may as well call it quits on Bellator as the champs will be the champs of all their branches so all will just be PFL.
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cris Cyborg Vs Dada 5000 once in a lifetime
Legit haven't seen a Dada 5000 joke in like five years. That's wild.

Anyways, to add to the rest of the thread, if you think about the like 300-fighter roster being crammed into eight events, the Bellator roster isn't going to look anything like the old one a year from now.

Think 2012-era Strikeforce. The UFC slowly siphoned the bigger names (Mayhem, Hendo, Overeem, Diaz, Werdum, Bigfoot, etc). This pretty much left Strikeforce with champs like Nate Marquardt with very thin divisions to defend against. They still had Melendez and Rockhold, mind you, but they had already beaten most of the contenders left.

In late 2011, Hendo not even knowing if he vacated the Strikeforce title before he fought Shogun and the absorbing of their HW division was pretty much a death sentence for Strikeforce.

None of the UFC fighters were willing to go Strikeforce with Frank Mir and Ed Herman being the exceptions. Guys like Jim Miller, BJ Penn, and Matt Mitrione rejected a Strikeforce crossover as they saw it as a demotion. Jacare apparently had a lot of trouble finding a UFC opponent before Herman stepped in for their final. Main roster PFL guys might see it the same way.

There were seven events planned in Strikeforce during 2012. Sound familiar?

"We're not here to take part, we're here to take over" - "Suga" Ray Zuffo
 
The difference here is the B side "won" and the fighters from the A side would have no such reluctance fighting people who are generally better known and respected.
 
