

“THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL” has PASSED the House of Representatives! This is arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country! The Bill includes MASSIVE Tax CUTS, No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, Tax Deductions when you purchase an American Made Vehicle, along with strong Border Security measures, Pay Raises for our ICE and Border Patrol Agents, Funding for the Golden Dome, “TRUMP Savings Accounts” for newborn babies, and much more! Great job by Speaker Mike Johnson, and the House Leadership, and thank you to every Republican who voted YES on this Historic Bill! Now, it’s time for our friends in the United States Senate to get to work, and send this Bill to my desk AS SOON AS POSSIBLE! There is no time to waste. The Democrats have lost control of themselves, and are aimlessly wandering around, showing no confidence, grit, or determination. They have forgotten their landslide loss in the Presidential Election, and are warped in the past, hoping someday to revive Open Borders for the World’s criminals to be able to pour into our Country, men to be able to play in women’s sports, and transgender for everybody. They don’t realize that these things, and so many more like them, will NEVER AGAIN happen!



Surprised I dont see a thread on this or maybe it's somewhere else, no tax on OT is kind of a big deal.



unfortunately, no tax on social security was a no go, that would have been substantial, although there is some relief for seniors

Trump Savings Accounts give newborns a $1,000 government deposit, invested in a stock index fund for future use like education or home buying. Parents can add up to $5,000 yearly, with tax-deferred growth. Withdrawals start at 18, but only half before 25, and all must be used by 31. Qualified uses get capital-gains tax; others are taxed as income. Some praise the early savings boost, but critics say 529 plans offer better tax benefits and flexibility. The accounts' rules and political naming spark debate. Always compare with other savings options before deciding.



I dont see any real benefit other than $1000, custodial accounts already exists, arguably better up to most account balances, maybe you can double up, but you gotta be fairly wealth to max these things out or have trump savings be better than ugma, 529's can be a bit restrictive.



$2500 child tax credit aint no $5000, gonna need more





25B for the golden dome



175B for border security and wall



and again, no tax on tips and overtime!