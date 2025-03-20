  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Big bands you never cared for...

Tatra

Led Zep, Queen, Slayer, Megadeth, Foo Fighters, Aerosmith, RHCP, AC/DC, U2, Van Halen, RATM...
 
Journey~~~ Aerosmith, Queen thats about it.

~~~~ Steve Perry is out of Hanford, that's about 20ish miles west of where I grew up. So there I am at a bar in Hanford called The El Rancero (motel with a lounge) there is a commotion at the day, my first thought......a fight, so in walks this little guy with hair down to his butt, yep.....Steve Perry pre Journey days. I was with my cousin who went to school with Steve.

Steve is ....no no no nay well,ok......so he joins the band (had been on break) while up there he notices Gary my cousin, after a few songs he comes over, real nice guy.

But I'm more into a grit and grim sound than what they do.
 
