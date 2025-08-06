  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime "Big Balls" former DOGE worker beaten to a concussion in DC after he tried to save a woman from carjacking

Trump threatens to take over DC as the crime rate is out of control in the nation's capital

 
Looks like he does have gigantic balls as he took on 12 teens trying to carjack a woman. Too bad he got a concussion.
 
Man, he looks like he got fucked up. Safe to say this story will be memory holed here because of who this kid is but he showed a lot of bravery here.

Edit: Twitter not embedding for me.
 
