Big Ank took Poatan back to GLORY days

fujitsugroundnpound

Feb 28, 2025
109
92
Despite the marketing push
1000021135.jpg

Ankalaev, walked through the booing arena, solo, and took Poatan back to the Glory days.

Big Ank, the first man in the UFC Pereira's height/size advantage isn't huge on - walked through Poatan's hardest leg kicks.

Poatan, was passive, chinny. The same lost boy that Adesanya schooled in Glory***

Please note a Glory past isn't as high level as UFC - look how Adesanya got knocked out recently.

1000021136.gif
 
Not really.

I could sit here and say Poatan is the best fighter ever - double glory champion, double ufc champion

But I watched him in Glory. His power connected and KO's people. But he was passive out there. Lost. Like Ankalaev made him look again - complete domination. Poatan was supposed to be invincible.
 
bedtime mma really made this big ank thing popular lol, I see it everywhere now
 
I know this is a troll post, but MMA's rules and the gloves they use, completley changes the way striking is done, offensivley, and defensivley, regardless of wether you take the guy down or not.

Nothing going on now detracts from what he accomplished in kickboxing.
 
