Big Ank took Poatan back to GLORY days

Despite the marketing push
Ankalaev, walked through the booing arena, solo, and took Poatan back to the Glory days.
Big Ank, the first man in the UFC Pereira's height/size advantage isn't huge on - walked through Poatan's hardest leg kicks.
Poatan, was passive, chinny. The same lost boy that Adesanya schooled in Glory***
Please note a Glory past isn't as high level as UFC - look how Adesanya got knocked out recently.
