  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Rumored Big Ank/ Poatan Rematch Negotiations have already begun!!!

It’s definitely what the UFC want. So that’s what I expected since the decision was announced.
 
win or lose I gotta respect him if this is the first title defense he pushes for.
 
If Anaklaev is an active champion and not a diva, I’ll be greatly relieved. If he’s already in talks for a rematch, that’s a good sign.

At the end of the day, I just want an active champion and not someone who fights ebery 18 months.
 
As expected, UFC wants to push this rematch as soon as possible...

If I'm Ank, I'm sitting for at least six months, no need for a quick turn around, the ball is in your court... the UFC is gonna hate you either way
 
I respect Ank for taking this rematch. It's the toughest fight for both Ank and Pereira. Alex isn't walking away from the difficult fight either.
 
Captain Insano said:
Ank is shooting for an immediate rematch in 2026 October Abu Dhabi.
Click to expand...
We should expect that now that Ank is champion, he gets to dictate when/where he fights. He will likely be another champion that wants to fight 1-2 times a year in the Middle East.
 
Pereira is 37. He's at the tipping point of his career.

Ankalaev can fight Pereira when HE wants to now.

That means he could choose a month where his body peaks (instead of middle of ramadan).

Statistically the rematch almost always goes the way of the fighter who won the first bout.

It's pretty much a lock-in for Ankalev.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

andgonsil
In a pure striking match, Pereira would murder Ank
2
Replies
38
Views
377
italiamusica
italiamusica
F
Big Ank took Poatan back to GLORY days
Replies
13
Views
200
Nihongi
Nihongi
BowserJr
Poatan vs Jones
2
Replies
32
Views
344
jsbx45
jsbx45
andgonsil
Poatan vs Ank was a fluke, remember Amanda vs Pena
2
Replies
21
Views
141
jsbx45
jsbx45
Marko Polo
My thoughts on Poatan v Ank
Replies
8
Views
195
Marko Polo
Marko Polo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,161
Messages
57,011,842
Members
175,495
Latest member
belosmaki

Share this page

Back
Top