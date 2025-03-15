Big Ank Big Tom combo

I was not expecting this newfound Big Ank persona and the buddying up. But quite refreshing to see both (actual) HW and LHW champs calling out JJ for his ducking antics. His last 3 tweets are about this.





As someone who thought Pereira just slightly edged it, am now content with Big Ank getting the nod since he had the only significant moment of the fight and now we have this timeline.





Puts more pressure on Jon to just retire or get stripped if we have both of them calling him out consistently. Since we know this fight is not happening even if Big Turki himself steps in to offer Jon a 50mill guaranteed win bonus, as it's not about $.