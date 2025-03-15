  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Big Ank Big Tom combo

I was not expecting this newfound Big Ank persona and the buddying up. But quite refreshing to see both (actual) HW and LHW champs calling out JJ for his ducking antics. His last 3 tweets are about this.


As someone who thought Pereira just slightly edged it, am now content with Big Ank getting the nod since he had the only significant moment of the fight and now we have this timeline.


Puts more pressure on Jon to just retire or get stripped if we have both of them calling him out consistently. Since we know this fight is not happening even if Big Turki himself steps in to offer Jon a 50mill guaranteed win bonus, as it's not about $.
 
Wish Jon himself thought that.


Meanwhile we got half of his fanbase preferring he sit this one out - why?


Even if you are his biggest supporter, why would you not want to see him actually prove himself/have the biggest fight of his career and solidify his legacy. Is Jon being "technically" undefeated such a big part of the personalities of this fanbase that there's no coping if he loses? Strange concept to me.


At this rate Jon is set to become like when Riddick Bowe refused to fight Lennox, and nobody will see it as anything but a blatant duck years down the line.
 
They’re in denial
 
