Not surprising. It’s the only issue Biden and democrats don’t poll dismally in. Might as well lean into it.



I don’t think Republicans should run away from their win on Roe(which many, including Trump are)



No point winning elections if we’re supposed to be afraid of getting what we want.



what’s right is right. No amount of barren skanks who only care about this issue turning out for democrats are going to make me think republicans should be morally muddy on this issue…as most have been since the midterms. Murder being birth control simply can’t be something we accept. To me, the “choice” is made before conception.



I don’t care to elect politicians who think the agenda is merely getting them into office.