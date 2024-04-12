Elections Biden's Latest Ad "Trump Did This"

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
22,260
Reaction score
17,892


According to Biden, Trump single handedly killed Roe v Wade and made this woman lose her baby and nearly her life. Literally saying "Trump did this." He's got nothing positive to campaign for himself so he's gotta say heinous half or non-truths about his opposition.
 
Well, it is what it is. That is gonna be a big deal for Trump, as he did vow to nominate justices that would kill RvW(and he did), so I don't blame Biden for going there. Trump and Republicans gotta live with that shit, much like Biden and the Dems have to live with undoing Trump's border policies.
 
deadshot138 said:


According to Biden, Trump single handedly killed Roe v Wade and made this woman lose her baby and nearly her life. Literally saying "Trump did this." He's got nothing positive to campaign for himself so he's gotta say heinous half or non-truths about his opposition.
Click to expand...

I think states should decide if abortion should legal or not. And if state like, Texas bans it then go to or move to another state that allows it.
 
Not surprising. It’s the only issue Biden and democrats don’t poll dismally in. Might as well lean into it.

I don’t think Republicans should run away from their win on Roe(which many, including Trump are)

No point winning elections if we’re supposed to be afraid of getting what we want.

what’s right is right. No amount of barren skanks who only care about this issue turning out for democrats are going to make me think republicans should be morally muddy on this issue…as most have been since the midterms. Murder being birth control simply can’t be something we accept. To me, the “choice” is made before conception.

I don’t care to elect politicians who think the agenda is merely getting them into office.
 
deadshot138 said:


According to Biden, Trump single handedly killed Roe v Wade and made this woman lose her baby and nearly her life. Literally saying "Trump did this." He's got nothing positive to campaign for himself so he's gotta say heinous half or non-truths about his opposition.
Click to expand...


Trump's literally been bragging about single handedly killing roe v Wade since it happened. And the Draconian abortion restrictions that followed are his fault ultimately.

Maybe you should direct your anger at the laws that lead to this woman almost losing her life because Christian fundamentalists are running the government in Texas.
 
Last edited:
deadshot138 said:


According to Biden, Trump single handedly killed Roe v Wade and made this woman lose her baby and nearly her life. Literally saying "Trump did this." He's got nothing positive to campaign for himself so he's gotta say heinous half or non-truths about his opposition.
Click to expand...


Trump did do this though. His supreme court appointments are the direct cause for Roe v Wade being overturned.. he even ran on it in 2016 before GOP realized how unpopular their policies are.
 
The Republican dog finally caught the abortion car. Don’t complain about it.

And Republicans don’t really want states to decide on the issue. They’re trying to keep it off state ballots or challenging-undermining state results when they lose.
 
Kingz said:
Not surprising. It’s the only issue Biden and democrats don’t poll dismally in. Might as well lean into it.

I don’t think Republicans should run away from their win on Roe(which many, including Trump are)

No point winning elections if we’re supposed to be afraid of getting what we want.

what’s right is right. No amount of barren skanks who only care about this issue turning out for democrats are going to make me think republicans should be morally muddy on this issue…as most have been since the midterms. Murder being birth control simply can’t be something we accept. To me, the “choice” is made before conception.

I don’t care to elect politicians who think the agenda is merely getting them into office.
Click to expand...

And yet, policy by policy Democrats overwhelmingly perform higher than Republicans.

GOP runs on feelings and vibes instead of actual policies, because on the rare occasion they manage to push their shit through, everyone hates it
 
Kingz said:
Not surprising. It’s the only issue Biden and democrats don’t poll dismally in. Might as well lean into it.

I don’t think Republicans should run away from their win on Roe(which many, including Trump are)

No point winning elections if we’re supposed to be afraid of getting what we want.

what’s right is right. No amount of barren skanks who only care about this issue turning out for democrats are going to make me think republicans should be morally muddy on this issue…as most have been since the midterms. Murder being birth control simply can’t be something we accept. To me, the “choice” is made before conception.

I don’t care to elect politicians who think the agenda is merely getting them into office.
Click to expand...

That's what happens when a populist leads the party, while I don't agree with what you're saying re: abortion, I can understand how it would be disheartening to be in your situation.
 
jk7707 said:
Maybe you should direct your anger at the laws that lead to this woman almost losing her life because Christian fundamentalists are running the government in Texas.
Click to expand...

Christian fundies> Reproductive Rights. They could all die for all he cares.
 
Siver! said:
Yeah, not a fan.

I prefer it if leftists don't run on flagrant fear and hate, we leave that to the others.
Click to expand...

F*ck that. Civility politics has gotten "the left" nowhere. Its about time to take the gloves off. Killing Roe effected real people. They dont like that, tough sh*t.

That said, I preferred the "who the f*ck is Greg?" Ad:

 
Sinister said:
F*ck that. Civility politics has gotten "the left" nowhere. Its about time to take the gloves off. Killing Roe effected real people. They dont like that, tough sh*t.

That said, I preferred the "who the f*ck is Greg?" Ad:

Click to expand...


I know it feels like that, but the left benefits from the right wanking themselves into a nonsensical fury.

Leave them to it.

The Conservatives are very likely to get the boot here in the UK after successfully turning most of the population against Europe and living in terror of immigrants, but the results they've served up as a result of their own policies has defeated itself.
 
Siver! said:
I know it feels like that, but the left benefits from the right wanking themselves into a nonsensical fury.

Leave them to it.

The Conservatives are very likely to get the boot here in the UK after successfully turning most of the population against Europe and living in terror of immigrants, but the results they've served up as a result of their own policies has defeated itself.
Click to expand...

It's not quite working out that well in the US. The only thing that might trigger some voters who have consciences is understanding the results of their actions. Just look at some of the comments towards women in the abortion thread. People think this is an issue of thots happily terminating 1 week old infants. It's not. A dose of reality is needed. Doesnt matter if that reality doesnt taste good.

Trump brags about putting women in this position, then he cowardly hides behind "State's Rights" because he's too much of a chicken-sh*t to say how he feels. He has never Historically been against abortion. Just bought by the religious wingnuts in pursuit of power.
 
Sinister said:
It's not quite working out that well in the US. The only thing that might trigger some voters who have consciences is understanding the results of their actions. Just look at some of the comments towards women in the abortion thread. People think this is an issue of thots happily terminating 1 week old infants. It's not. A dose of reality is needed. Doesnt matter if that reality doesnt taste good.

Trump brags about putting women in this position, then he cowardly hides behind "State's Rights" because he's too much of a chicken-sh*t to say how he feels. He has never Historically been against abortion. Just bought by the religious wingnuts in pursuit of power.
Click to expand...

It'll happen eventually.

There's only so long you can hate on half the population, while obsessing over irrelevant culture war nonsense. That stuff will never bring popular results.

I guess the concern is it hasn't burned out quickly enough, though.
 
Andy Capp said:
In this case, that's exactly what he did, ultimately. It's the exception that proves the rule.
Click to expand...
What law are you claiming he made, and why hasn't Joe Biden changed it, and is instead just making videos about some lady's box?
 
Siver! said:
It'll happen eventually.

There's only so long you can hate on half the population, while obsessing over irrelevant culture war nonsense. That stuff will never bring popular results.

I guess the concern is it hasn't burned out quickly enough, though.
Click to expand...

I would class it as hating half the population, the GOP are losing voters over this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,822
Messages
55,385,205
Members
174,756
Latest member
K1ngLouisIIIV

Share this page

Back
Top