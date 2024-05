He's both demented and a liar, but he feels comfortable saying ridiculous shit like his uncle was eaten by cannibals, his son died in Iraq, inflation was 9% because anybody that would vote for him either doesn't care or isn't going to look up what inflation was at which time.



He also completely fabricated a long-winded story about meeting his first wife, and how he only had $42 left so they ordered hamburgers and the bill came out to $48. $48 in 1963 would be $490 in today's money for 2 hamburgers, so it's obviously a lie, and a nice reminder of his fiscal policy of not giving a shit what anything costs and just spending way more than he has.