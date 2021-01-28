Economy Biden Hits 'Pause' On Oil And Gas Leasing On Public Lands And Waters

GoldenWolf87

Oct 23, 2018
12,356
So now Biden admin isn't just stopping on the Keystone pipeline oh no his going full Green New Deal Apparently. Well some knew this would be coming by going fully Green Deal or taking some parts of the green deal.

Biden Hits 'Pause' On Oil And Gas Leasing On Public Lands And Waters


In an effort to slow the nation's contribution to climate change, President Biden has signed an executive order to begin halting oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.


The much-anticipated move is one of several executive actions the president took on Wednesday to address the worsening climate crisis and the broader decline of the natural world, but it won't come without pushback.
"Today is Climate Day at the White House, which means it's Jobs Day at the White House," Biden said at the top of his remarks, also citing the health and national security impact of climate change, which Biden called a "maximum threat."
He also promised 1 million new jobs in the auto industry as federal agencies aim to lead on a transition to electric vehicles.
On fossil fuel extraction, Biden addressed the pause in oil and gas leasing on federal lands. He also said, "We're not going to ban fracking," which was a charge leveled at Biden by President Trump during the 2020 campaign.
And Biden is also beginning the process of launching another major campaign promise: a Civilian Climate Corps, modeled after the New Deal's iconic national conservation project, that would work to sequester carbon emissions in the agricultural sector and create more green spaces across the country.
Clifford_Harris said:
So Biden did what he said he was going to do on the campaign trail and at the debate against Trump.

Don't agree with this but I can't even say anything negative about it since he campaigned on doing just that.
Well basically turning America's energy like Germany. Just Solar and Wind.. From what i read because Solar and Wind, electric vehicles are mentioned a lot. Solar and Wind wont keep you warm during winter compered to nuclear energy as such.

I haven't read that they plan on banning nuclear energy yet i wont be surprised if they do it.
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
Well basically turning America's energy like Germany. Just Solar and Wind.. From what i read because Solar and Wind, electric vehicles are mentioned a lot. Solar and Wind wont keep you warm during winter compered to nuclear energy as such.

I haven't read that they plan on banning nuclear energy yet i wont be surprised if they do it.
People get what they vote for. They voted for this man when he campaigned on doing this, that's why I can't say anything negative about it.

I think it's a stupid idea and won't even do anything to curb climate change as these alternative sources of energy also have negative drawbacks, and isn't nuclear the most efficient and cleanest source of energy? Seems like that's what they should be investing in if they actually want to do something about climate change, but people are too scared of a nuclear explosion because they're basically idiots.
 
Clifford_Harris said:
So Biden did what he said he was going to do on the campaign trail and at the debate against Trump.

Don't agree with this but I can't even say anything negative about it since he campaigned on doing just that.
Biden hardly made anything known about what his plan was. He hardly campaigned.

his plan on agriculture carbon emissions reads as just a way to run farmers into being forced to sell their farms to guys like Bill gates.
 
Clifford_Harris said:
People get what they vote for. They voted for this man when he campaigned on doing this, that's why I can't say anything negative about it.

I think it's a stupid idea and won't even do anything to curb climate change as these alternative sources of energy also have negative drawbacks, and isn't nuclear the most efficient and cleanest source of energy? Seems like that's what they should be investing in if they actually want to do something about climate change, but people are too scared of a nuclear explosion because they're basically idiots.
I don’t think people voted for this, so much as they just voted for normalcy in politics again.
 
Proud American said:
Biden hardly made anything known about what his plan was. He hardly campaigned.

his plan on agriculture carbon emissions reads as just a way to run farmers into being forced to sell their farms to guys like Bill gates.
Yep. He just kind of sat back while Trump gave him the election.

You couldn’t get any info from his campaign besides vague notions of racial justice tbh which was really safe to do after George Floyd
 
bobgeese said:
Has he done a single thing that would hurt China yet?


:rustled:
Google “Biden China” and you will see all sorts of headlines that are extremely encouraging.

I can’t be fucked to read it all in the last 2 days, but what I’ve been seeing has made me really happy.
 
Good. There’s enough oil in this country without having to tear up our national parks.
 
Yehudim said:
I don’t think people voted for this, so much as they just voted for normalcy in politics again.
His EO's are pretty popular
n5iseud1qyd61.jpg
 
Clifford_Harris said:
So Biden did what he said he was going to do on the campaign trail and at the debate against Trump.

Don't agree with this but I can't even say anything negative about it since he campaigned on doing just that.
You don’t agree, but you can’t criticize him?

Hm. That’s a strange take.
 
Yehudim said:
I don’t think people voted for this, so much as they just voted for normalcy in politics again.
I think you would be surprised. I did not vote for Biden just because he was not Trump. Things like this are on the list.

He had a very well drawn out platform that anyone who cared could see, and he talked about it constantly.
 
Increasing energy costs hurts the poor people the most.
 
Clifford_Harris said:
People get what they vote for. They voted for this man when he campaigned on doing this, that's why I can't say anything negative about it.

I think it's a stupid idea and won't even do anything to curb climate change as these alternative sources of energy also have negative drawbacks, and isn't nuclear the most efficient and cleanest source of energy? Seems like that's what they should be investing in if they actually want to do something about climate change, but people are too scared of a nuclear explosion because they're basically idiots.
But cutting your own oil production is the worst way to go about carbon cutting. You’ll still use almost the same amount and offset that with a drastic increase in importing emissions

just put a floor on the price of oil with a floating tax. That would make it more expensive and incentive people to be more efficient. You’re now just going to be shipping oil further and in silkier ways than before which will have the net effect of more pollution
 
