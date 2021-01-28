GoldenWolf87
So now Biden admin isn't just stopping on the Keystone pipeline oh no his going full Green New Deal Apparently. Well some knew this would be coming by going fully Green Deal or taking some parts of the green deal.
Biden Hits 'Pause' On Oil And Gas Leasing On Public Lands And Waters
In an effort to slow the nation's contribution to climate change, President Biden has signed an executive order to begin halting oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.
The much-anticipated move is one of several executive actions the president took on Wednesday to address the worsening climate crisis and the broader decline of the natural world, but it won't come without pushback.
"Today is Climate Day at the White House, which means it's Jobs Day at the White House," Biden said at the top of his remarks, also citing the health and national security impact of climate change, which Biden called a "maximum threat."
He also promised 1 million new jobs in the auto industry as federal agencies aim to lead on a transition to electric vehicles.
On fossil fuel extraction, Biden addressed the pause in oil and gas leasing on federal lands. He also said, "We're not going to ban fracking," which was a charge leveled at Biden by President Trump during the 2020 campaign.
And Biden is also beginning the process of launching another major campaign promise: a Civilian Climate Corps, modeled after the New Deal's iconic national conservation project, that would work to sequester carbon emissions in the agricultural sector and create more green spaces across the country.