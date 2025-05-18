Social Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, has spread to bone

The past year has been nonstop for this family, yikes. Don’t wish cancer on anyone, cancer fucking sucks.

Says Biden and his family are reviewing possible treatment. Wonder what is available given it is advanced, aggressive, and his age/condition. It does say he is responsive to hormone therapy.

 
It’s always fatal when it gets to the bome. He will probably pardon the cancer.

Given his age, doctors probably stopped screening him for prostate cancer long ago. I still check PSA’s on men over 70. I’ve seen this before enough times. Medicare doesn’t even cover a PSA blood test for prostate cancer screening.
 
PainIsLIfe said:
How does the president end up with stage 4 cancer as an iniitial diagnoses? Seems like that would be caught pretty early on the POTUS.

Edit: and there are some sick people in that x feed.
It is actually stage 5. I wondered the same thing tho.

But yea, I have seen other tweets about it breaking the news, and the comments are pretty bad. I would say I am one of the, if not the biggest Biden hater on here with BDS, but cancer sucks and don’t wish it on no one.

Would rather him live a long life mumbling to himself that he could have still beat Trump, as Trump crushes his approval ratings. That is good enough for me… wishing horrible death on someone tho? That is fucked
 
Well that sucks, I hope he recovers from this, but it doesn't look promising. Could be it for him.
 
Intermission said:
Why? its treatable.
Because most doctors practice based on guidelines and algorithms. You might hear one say something along the lines of “if you get prostate cancer past a certain age you’ll die with it and not from it”. While that’s true the vast majority of the time, statistics aren’t always your friend. I’ve been doing it long enough to see hand full of people in their 80’s develop aggressive prostate cancer.
 
Theres a psychic Ive met who is pretty famous, said publicly that Biden was ill 2 years ago but they are keeping it a secret.

he also said he wont fullfill his term, which wasnt accurate but he may have seen that Biden ends his campaign for the next presidency, and misinterpreted that as stepping down.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Well that sucks, I hope he recovers from this, but it doesn't look promising. Could be it for him.
They said it is responsive to hormone treatment… but at that stage, dunno. My dad had stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma that had spread extensively, but was treated with cancer and it never came back, been cancer free 35 years or so
 
UberHere said:
Because most doctors practice based on guidelines and algorithms. You might hear one say something along the lines of “if you get prostate cancer past a certain age you’ll die with it and not from it”. While that’s true the vast majority of the time, statistics aren’t always your friend. I’ve been doing it long enough to see hand full of people in their 80’s develop aggressive prostate cancer.
I think prostate cancer is generally treated so that wouldnt make sense anyway
 
Intermission said:
I think prostate cancer is generally treated so that wouldnt make sense anyway
It does when you realize that most screenings aren’t covered by Medicare. People generally don’t like paying 400+ dollars for a blood test out of pocket because it goes against accepted guidelines. Most people over the age of 70 are on Medicare and accepted guidelines are prostate screening is advised for men aged 45-70.

I don’t agree with those guidelines, but that’s the system. I usually just code a diagnoses of BPH when I order a PSA on those patients.
 
