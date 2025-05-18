cottagecheesefan
The past year has been nonstop for this family, yikes. Don’t wish cancer on anyone, cancer fucking sucks.
Says Biden and his family are reviewing possible treatment. Wonder what is available given it is advanced, aggressive, and his age/condition. It does say he is responsive to hormone therapy.
