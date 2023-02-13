cottagecheesefan
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2002
- Messages
- 29,487
- Reaction score
- 26,781
Quickly touching on the potential trolling of Mayor buttplug for going to see if the checmicals leave behind any racism. Or look into the racist train tracks
Anyways, be safe Sherbros, there was a train derailment with chemical spill. Geniuses, I believe local officials, decided to burn the chemicals, releasing into the air, after already getting in the water in the surrounding area.
Is getting hardly any press between the superbowl and the chinese balloons. Careful everyone in the area, as it seems they public statements might not be accurate.
Looks like like a horror movie
They even removing reporters trying to do their job
Anyways, be safe Sherbros, there was a train derailment with chemical spill. Geniuses, I believe local officials, decided to burn the chemicals, releasing into the air, after already getting in the water in the surrounding area.
Is getting hardly any press between the superbowl and the chinese balloons. Careful everyone in the area, as it seems they public statements might not be accurate.
Looks like like a horror movie
They even removing reporters trying to do their job
Last edited: