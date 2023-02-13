Social Biden going to East Palestine, OH for one year anniversary. (update page 37!)

Quickly touching on the potential trolling of Mayor buttplug for going to see if the checmicals leave behind any racism. Or look into the racist train tracks

Anyways, be safe Sherbros, there was a train derailment with chemical spill. Geniuses, I believe local officials, decided to burn the chemicals, releasing into the air, after already getting in the water in the surrounding area.

Is getting hardly any press between the superbowl and the chinese balloons. Careful everyone in the area, as it seems they public statements might not be accurate.





Looks like like a horror movie



They even removing reporters trying to do their job

 
Rob Battisti said:
Government Competence on display!
for sure. Don’t think can blame the crash and/or even the burn on Brandon admin… but like should FEMA be there and there also be more attention drawn to it? I saw a headline or two on twitter over the weekend, but no major outlet reporting on it from what I can tell.

local government could very well be fucked. Will be interesting to see how was decided to burn all the chemicals
 
koquerelle said:
I don't see it either. Maybe I saw it Mayberry. If so, sorry.
I searched there too. Maybe it was just mentioned in another thread.

I didn't even realize it initially happened a week ago. I only saw a couple tweets over the weekend. I guess too distracted abouut the Balloons
 
This news report is crazy. Took over a week to have this information put out?!? Says they didn't even test to see if it was safe to go back? Wtf mate.



Didn't wanna troll about Buttigieg too much, but he really is talking about racism at contruction sites for transportation lol. Keep in mind, this is someone who literally said he is qualified for the job because he likes trains.... but obviously not as much as Joe Biden likes them.



 
koquerelle said:


Looks normal to me.
dude, look at the actual local news clip I posted. They interview one of the HazMat experts on the scene and he is basically like, "yea they told people it is safe to return, without checking if it safe, and wanted that if you feel like your lungs and eyes burning, to maybe leave"

It is like a poorly written dark comedy about government failure. Would be funny if not real life
 
I didn't realize the bodycam footage was released from the reporter being removed. I also didn't realize he is from News Nation which is considered pretty credible by mainstream and is where Chris Cuomo ended up. I thought it was a local anchor.



They actually took him to jail, not just removed from the building.

 
Someone needs to go warn the Amish. I went to an Amish restaurant in Ohio, the food was great.
 
Arresting reporters?! That was a PUBLIC building. The 1A gives us freedom of Press, and also the freedom to redress our government. They violated his rights and he can sue!
 
