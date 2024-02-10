cottagecheesefan
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2002
- Messages
- 29,653
- Reaction score
- 27,101
This is straight up dictator stuff lol. He is upset and “grumbles” to staff that Garland should have trump on trial or in jail by now.
Also upset the investigations into Hunter were not shut down.
And of course now the documents fiasco.
Seems that if garland won’t weaponize the DOJ to his benefit, he is going to remove him.
White House frustration with Garland grows
The president believes the special counsel investigating his handling of classified documents went beyond his remit. And part of the blame is being placed on the AG.
www.politico.com