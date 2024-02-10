Law Biden furious with garland and may soon replace him

This is straight up dictator stuff lol. He is upset and “grumbles” to staff that Garland should have trump on trial or in jail by now.

Also upset the investigations into Hunter were not shut down.

And of course now the documents fiasco.

Seems that if garland won’t weaponize the DOJ to his benefit, he is going to remove him.




White House frustration with Garland grows

The president believes the special counsel investigating his handling of classified documents went beyond his remit. And part of the blame is being placed on the AG.
Impressive - 3 subjects and no brain-dead dementia shown.​
 
cottagecheesefan said:
The optics of firing your AG because he won’t put your top political opponent in jail would be amazing optics right now. I really hope he does it, the media spin alone would be hilarious
He won't. This prediction will age as well as your Arizona election threads.

But in your own words, how are you going to pretend to be outraged about this when trump openly boasts and has fired people who went against him. You cheered those.
 
Darkballs said:
He won't. This prediction will age as well as your Arizona election threads.

But in your own words, how are you going to pretend to be outraged about this when trump openly boasts and has fired people who went against him. You cheered those.
What prediction? I don’t think Biden will fire garland because the optics would be too bad right now. I said I HOPE he did.

Wanna know which prediction of mine is aging well? The return of the once and future king to the whitehouse. Trump train choooo chooo
 
nonoob said:
No I don't, but his gaffes and his lack of memory have been clearly evident.
Ah, true enough. Well if you look at the part about Trump not being in jail, in addition with his recent presser getting angry at the press, it actually paints a picture of Trump being demented due to severe TDS.

Literally wandering around the whitehouse, grumbling and mumbling that Trump isn’t in jail yet. It is actually pretty damn funny
 
