Biden struggles to remember defense secretary's name, refers to him as 'Black man' instead
President Joe Biden appeared to stumble during a recent interview when recalling the name of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
nbcmontana.com
"The comments came during an appearance on Black Entertainment Television (BET), during which Biden made his pitch to Black voters. Voters of color proved crucial to Biden's 2020 win, and his campaign is now fighting to retain them."
That's some straight out of "The Office" stuff lmao