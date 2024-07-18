Elections Biden forgets the name of the Defense Secretary, refers to him as "The Black Man"

X

Xanzito

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 17, 2021
Messages
1,072
Reaction score
2,148
nbcmontana.com

Biden struggles to remember defense secretary's name, refers to him as 'Black man' instead

President Joe Biden appeared to stumble during a recent interview when recalling the name of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
nbcmontana.com nbcmontana.com

"The comments came during an appearance on Black Entertainment Television (BET), during which Biden made his pitch to Black voters. Voters of color proved crucial to Biden's 2020 win, and his campaign is now fighting to retain them."


That's some straight out of "The Office" stuff lmao
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
International Biden Introduces Zalensky as 'President Putin' at NATO conference, Then Refers to 'Vice President Trump'
20 21 22
Replies
437
Views
9K
AbominableJoman
AbominableJoman
Andy Capp
Law U.S. House fails to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
Loiosh
Loiosh
cottagecheesefan
International Papua New Guinea leader criticizes Biden, as island nation is offended by Biden
2
Replies
30
Views
940
Rational Poster
Rational Poster

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,029
Messages
55,875,873
Members
174,974
Latest member
stinkyidiot1

Share this page

Back
Top