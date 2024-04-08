Crime Biden DOJ Corruption Exposed by Democrat Judge

'Are you kidding me?': Biden-appointed judge torches DOJ for blowing off Hunter Biden-related subpoenas from House GOP​


A federal judge tore into the Justice Department on Friday for blowing off Hunter Biden-related subpoenas issued in the impeachment probe of his father, President Joe Biden, pointing out that a former aide to Donald Trump is sitting in prison for similar defiance of Congress.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, a Biden appointee on the federal District Court in Washington, spent nearly an hour accusing Justice Department attorneys of rank hypocrisy for instructing two other lawyers in the DOJ Tax Division not to comply with the House subpoenas.

"There's a person in jail right now because you all brought a criminal lawsuit against him because he did not appear for a House subpoena," Reyes said, referring to the recent imprisonment of Peter Navarro, a former Trump trade adviser, for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee. "And now you guys are flouting those subpoenas. … And you don't have to show up?"

"I think it's quite rich you guys pursue criminal investigations and put people in jail for not showing up," but then direct current executive branch employees to take the same approach, the judge added. "You all are making a bunch of arguments that you would never accept from any other litigant."

A Biden appointed judge just lit up the U.S. DOJ for refusing to honor subpoenas in exactly the same manner that they just prosecuted, convicted, and imprisoned Senior Trump Official Peter Navarro.

That's straight up tyranny folks. The unequal application of the law is alright when it helps Democrats and hurts Republicans. This is somehow (D)ifferent.

As an additional resource for the thread, here is Peter Navarro, just before he went away to prison.... for the exact same thing.



For those arguing the Democratic Party has not become the party of tyranny and unequal justice, you're full of shit.... or put more nicely by this judge, "Are you kidding me?"
 
It was funny when Hunter swaggered into the GOP hearing and offered to publicly testify and Republicans wouldn’t let him.

“During his remarks outside the Capitol on Wednesday, Hunter Biden pointed out that Comer had offered, during an interview, to “bring … people in for depositions or committee hearings, whichever they choose.” Biden’s argument was that he was choosing a hearing.”

And we’re still waiting for Jim Jordan to comply with a congressional subpoena.
 
Brutus....... said:
It was funny when Hunter swaggered into the GOP hearing and offered to publicly testify and Republicans wouldn’t let him.

“During his remarks outside the Capitol on Wednesday, Hunter Biden pointed out that Comer had offered, during an interview, to “bring … people in for depositions or committee hearings, whichever they choose.” Biden’s argument was that he was choosing a hearing.”

And we’re still waiting for Jim Jordan to comply with a congressional subpoena.
^^^^ Clown Post. 🤡

None of that is what the thread is about. Let me help you.

This thread is about the Democratic Party using the DOJ to put a man in prison for not honoring a Congressional subpoena, while fighting against two other men testifying in front of Congress. There is a (D)ifference. Can you figure out what that is?

That is unequal application of the law and it flies in the face of the U.S. Constitution.
 
You’re very emotional about ignored congressional subpoenas. You’re just mad Hunter embarrassed your side’s clumsy attempts at a closed door hearing (where their lack of actual evidence of criminality would become quickly apparent) with the offer to testify publicly.

And why does Jim Jordan get to ignore a subpoena? Isn’t that flying in the face of the Constitution?
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
"rules for thee" should be Biden's campaign slogan.
Notice the Democrats apologists / Left Cult have not shown up in this thread yet? It's because 99% of them require talking points to respond. They don't think for themselves.

This is a clear cut double standard that even a Biden Judge could not ignore.

The DOJ has been weaponized against the Republicans and is being used to cover for the Democrats. That's tyranny.

Tyranny is the arbitrary use of power and control. That is today's Democratic Party.
 
