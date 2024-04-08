'Are you kidding me?': Biden-appointed judge torches DOJ for blowing off Hunter Biden-related subpoenas from House GOP​

A Biden appointed judge just lit up the U.S. DOJ for refusing to honor subpoenas in exactly the same manner that they just prosecuted, convicted, and imprisoned Senior Trump Official Peter Navarro.That's straight up tyranny folks. The unequal application of the law is alright when it helps Democrats and hurts Republicans. This is somehow (D)ifferent.As an additional resource for the thread, here is Peter Navarro, just before he went away to prison.... for the exact same thing.For those arguing the Democratic Party has not become the party of tyranny and unequal justice, you're full of shit.... or put more nicely by this judge, "Are you kidding me?"