Biden considers accepting Palestinian refugees

US president may allow permanent residency and resettlement benefits to those with American relatives
US president may allow permanent residency and resettlement benefits to those with American relatives

Joe Biden plans to allow some Palestinians fleeing the war in Gaza to enter the United States as refugees.

White House officials have in recent weeks been talking about options to resettle displaced Gazans with family members who are US citizens or permanent residents, according to government documents seen by CBS News.

The move would put the Biden administration at odds with his 2024 presidential rival Donald Trump, who has pledged to bar entry of all refugees from Gaza.

One of the proposals being considered involves using the decades-old United States Refugee Admissions Program to provide a lifeline for Palestinians with US relatives, who have managed to escape war-torn Gaza and enter neighbouring Egypt.

Officials have also discussed how to help additional qualifying Palestinians get out of Gaza and process them as refugees, the documents show.

Refugee status would be dependent on passing a series of eligibility, medical and security screenings.

It offers the beneficiaries permanent residency in the US, resettlement benefits such as housing assistance and, ultimately, a path to American citizenship.

The eligible population is expected to be relatively small and the plan would require coordination with Egypt, which has so far refused to take in large numbers of refugees from the latest Gaza conflict.

Palestinian officials claim Israel’s military campaign – in retaliation to the Hamas attack of Oct 7 – has killed more than 34,000 people in Gaza and displaced hundreds of thousands of residents.

Without addressing the specifics of any refugee plan, a White House spokesman told CBS News that the US “has helped more than 1,800 American citizens and their families leave Gaza, many of whom have come to the United States”.

They added: “At president Biden’s direction, we have also helped, and will continue to help, some particularly vulnerable individuals, such as children with serious health problems and children who were receiving treatment for cancer, get out of harm’s way and receive care at nearby hospitals in the region.”

What could possibly go wrong with allowing people come in from a country that is war torn that very likely holds a grudge against your country for helping Israel?

They say small number but they will give them benefits and help that are denied to American citizens.
 
America is ready to destroy its own country if it means appeasing Israel.

I've said for months that Israel only goal is to recolonize the Gaza strip and for that relocate the Palestinians from Gaza.

Now Biden is caving in and accepting refugees that will be very hard to integrate just to appease Netanyahu, because Israel is the top and the USA are the bottom in the relationship.

The USA are not a sovereign country when it comes to make any decision that involves Israel, 90% of the senators receive huge sums from the AIPAC lobby and private Israeli donators. It's made to push Israeli interests first, American interests distant second.

Of course dumbs and dumbers here won't see the obvious.
 
America is ready to destroy its own country if it means appeasing Israel.

I've said for months that Israel only goal is to recolonize the Gaza strip and for that relocate the Palestinians from Gaza.

Now Biden is caving in and accepting refugees that will be very hard to integrate just to appease Netanyahu, because Israel is the top and the USA are the bottom in the relationship.

The USA are not a sovereign country when it comes to make any decision that involves Israel, 90% of the senators receive huge sums from the AIPAC lobby and private Israeli donators. It's made to push Israeli interests first, American interests distant second.

Of course dumbs and dumbers here won't see the obvious.
Israel is the most dangerous threat to the United States simply because they own our politicians.
 
Israel is the most dangerous threat to the United States simply because they own our politicians.
shhhh the hasbara crew will come to spam the thread with their copy paste they got in their 101 propaganda book
 
What benefit is this to the American people? Or are they even pretending to care that they're supposed to work for us anymore?
Its no benefit at all and just a burden..Its a dumb move all around.
 
What benefits are they receiving that US citizens don't get?
Look at all the free stuff illegals are getting. They have already said they will help the Palestinians with housing assistance and are helping them with medical care in Gaza.
 
