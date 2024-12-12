Fergelmince
Maybe he misunderstood the meaning of the word commute?
Head scratcher? Biden letting off a child fiddler isn't a surprise at all to many.
It's only a head scratcher to those who refuse to believe the 'conspiracy theories' no matter what truths are put in front of them.
That was never going to happen. He won't live that long most likelyIt's mind boggling we could have ended up having him as POTUS for another 4 years.
Is that right? Have you got a reliable source on that?
President Joe Biden commutes sentences for two of Chicago area’s most notorious fraudsters
President Joe Biden on Thursday commuted the sentences of two of the Chicago area’s most notorious fraudsters: former Dixon Comptroller Rita Crundwell, who embezzled nearly $54 million from the tiny town to fund a lavish lifestyle, and Eric Bloom, the onetime leader of a Northbrook management firm who defrauded investors of more than $665 million.
Looks like it googling her name. First story i saw was on CBS. I'm guessing he gets a lot of recommendations for pardons. He can't possibly know 1500 cases or even the 39.... peeps are slipping these in imo...Is that right? Have you got a reliable source on that?
