Law Biden Commutes Roughly 1,500 Sentences and Pardons 39 People in Biggest Single-Day Act of Clemency

Gdx_JGYaYAAXFgL


Maybe he misunderstood the meaning of the word commute?

 
Some real head scratchers on that list of 1500

Odd that the community note isn't included in what you shared. It says that the claim is true, but the guy was sent back to China as part of a prisoner exchange to get US citizens back and he's not eligible to return to the US.

Really sounds like a win to me. If we aren't going to execute the guy then why use US tax dollars to house him here? Send the piece of shit to China and bring our own people back.
 
Head scratcher? Biden letting off a child fiddler isn't a surprise at all to many.
It's only a head scratcher to those who refuse to believe the 'conspiracy theories' no matter what truths are put in front of them.
Especially given the person is CCP asset. They don’t call him China Joe for no reason.
 
This puts Biden near the most pardons of presidents. He’s on the leader boards in pardons and illegal immigration. Solid work
 

President Joe Biden commutes sentences for two of Chicago area’s most notorious fraudsters​


President Joe Biden on Thursday commuted the sentences of two of the Chicago area’s most notorious fraudsters: former Dixon Comptroller Rita Crundwell, who embezzled nearly $54 million from the tiny town to fund a lavish lifestyle, and Eric Bloom, the onetime leader of a Northbrook management firm who defrauded investors of more than $665 million.
 
President Joe Biden commutes sentences for two of Chicago area’s most notorious fraudsters​


President Joe Biden on Thursday commuted the sentences of two of the Chicago area’s most notorious fraudsters: former Dixon Comptroller Rita Crundwell, who embezzled nearly $54 million from the tiny town to fund a lavish lifestyle, and Eric Bloom, the onetime leader of a Northbrook management firm who defrauded investors of more than $665 million.
Is that right? Have you got a reliable source on that?
 
Haven't seen the whole list of pardons. Hopefully it was for a bunch of people with marijuana related charges. It's high time America decriminalizes that stuff across the board.
 
Is that right? Have you got a reliable source on that?
Looks like it googling her name. First story i saw was on CBS. I'm guessing he gets a lot of recommendations for pardons. He can't possibly know 1500 cases or even the 39.... peeps are slipping these in imo...
 
