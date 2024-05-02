GoldenWolf87
Not sure why Biden and the Biden admin thought that it would be a Political good idea to attack/criticism Japan/China saying that they are xenophobic.
For not having "Immigrants" to make their economy great.
Japan has its reasons for they dont want "Mass migration as what happened in Western Europe"
Biden calls US ally Japan ‘xenophobic’ along with Russia and China
“You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” Biden said, according to reporters traveling with the president at a fundraiser with Asian American and Pacific Islander supporters. “The reason – look, think about it. Why is China stalling so bad economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia?”
“The Japanese, the Chinese, they’re xenophobic, they don’t want any – the Russians, they don’t want to have people, other than Russians, Chinese, or Japanese,” the president said at the time.
Japan has long experienced a demographic crisis with far-reaching consequences for the country’s workforce and economy