Orgasmo
Really puts into perspective who the Murican government works for.
The White House on Tuesday condemned any violence against "corporate greed", after it emerged that a man charged with killing a health care CEO in New York carried a manifesto against the industry.
"Obviously, this is horrific. Violence to combat any sort of corporate greed is unacceptable," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing when asked about the grievances aired by suspect Luigi Mangione, 26.
www.barrons.com