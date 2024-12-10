Social Biden Administration Declares Violence Not Permitted to Combat Corporate Greed

Really puts into perspective who the Murican government works for.
The White House on Tuesday condemned any violence against "corporate greed", after it emerged that a man charged with killing a health care CEO in New York carried a manifesto against the industry.

"Obviously, this is horrific. Violence to combat any sort of corporate greed is unacceptable," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing when asked about the grievances aired by suspect Luigi Mangione, 26.
W.House Condemns 'Violence' Against 'Corporate Greed', After NY Shooting

You dont get to be head of a large health insurance company without being a total POS scumbag . It's the nature of that beast. The more folks you screw out of money the higher you rise in company.

I don't condone what he did and will actually agree with Biden. On the murder. But not exactly shedding tears over it either
 
Wow yeah that’s great Biden admin. Care to do anything about all the deaths these companies are causing? No? Ok then fuck off
 
Murder is not OK?
mqdefault.jpg
 
What are war'ing about with this? Wtf do you think administrations take would be on this?
 
