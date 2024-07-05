  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International Biden admin to partner with…the taliban

We’ve really come full circle on this and Billy back better I’d say


Facing a growing global terrorist threat, Biden administration officials are debating expanding cooperation with the Taliban regime in Kabul to help track ISIS-K, the branch of the terrorist group active in Afghanistan, according to two sources familiar with the matter and a former U.S. official.
The enemy of my enemy: Biden admin weighs working with the Taliban to combat ISIS-K

America’s ability to track ISIS-K has diminished since the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021. But ISIS-K and the Taliban are foes, something the U.S. can exploit.
So all that time and money for this. Solid.
 
Well,shit. Trump was playing 5d chess all along.
When he arranged for the release of 5000 Taliban terrorists months before the withdrawal, he was actually planning this. Brilliant.
 
Hold your horses, they haven't bit the bullet yet.....

And they are seeking to only do it if they agree to meet halfway by providing more freedoms to Afghans. It also is more cost efficient, I imagine by using them as a third party to collect information on Isis instead of having our troops and equipment risk the damage of collision out there.
 
Two groups here one is a tyrannical fascist regime committing genocide at home and abroad. The other is the Taliban.
 
They are running the country so legitimizing them will make them the right government. No more terrorists.
Tell me about the world Joe! We didn't just beat Medicare but we beat terrorists too.
 
This is the correct thing to do. It's just hypocritical with their complaint of Trump negotiating with them in 2020. And their complaints of dealing with people like Assad, Putin, and Kim Jong fat fuck.
 
- US and Taliban used to be great friends back in the day.
The thing is, Biden was probably one of the high-ups talking with them decades ago.
 
- They arent as bad as IGF is now. And uS doesnt has a problem suporting Gaza genocide.
Or the nazy brigade in UKR
 
