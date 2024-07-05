cincymma79
We’ve really come full circle on this and Billy back better I’d say
Facing a growing global terrorist threat, Biden administration officials are debating expanding cooperation with the Taliban regime in Kabul to help track ISIS-K, the branch of the terrorist group active in Afghanistan, according to two sources familiar with the matter and a former U.S. official.
So all that time and money for this. Solid.
The enemy of my enemy: Biden admin weighs working with the Taliban to combat ISIS-K
America’s ability to track ISIS-K has diminished since the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021. But ISIS-K and the Taliban are foes, something the U.S. can exploit.
www.nbcnews.com
So all that time and money for this. Solid.