Beyond "it's MMA so everything can happen", how could Ilia beat Islam?

Topuria has the most effective boxing in MMA.

And he sticks to the plan: cut the cage, hunt you, unleash a sharp and fast combo.



Point is: he is not a one punch KO artist . He's the best at setting up the perfect shot, ending a sequence, that the opponent can't see coming.

Most likely Ilia has outstanding power, but in fact the punches he's KOed people with were so unexpected and crisp (accuracy, kinetic chain torque...) that any pro 145er would've KOed Volk, Max and Herbert with them.



TL;DR He doesn't have the touch of death of Poatan or prime Conor i.e.



And his kicks are very bread&butter. Fast and strong enough, do their job, but that's it.



So. How does Ilia cut the cage vs a -mostly- Muay striker, that is a southpaw and has a reach advantage?



And then comes the wrestling/grappling, to which Islam could resort at will (or when in trouble).

Let's assume Ilia is, indeed, elite of the elite. Ok.

He is not the lifelong training partner of Khabib and the most gifted grappler @ Team Eagle .



And I've addressed that Ilia seems to possess freakish power. But what about his strength ?

We know nothing about how his strength holds up at the very top of the elite.

Islam is strong as a bull.





I just don't see the path.