GoodBadHBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 21,191
- Reaction score
- 45,295
Which is your favourite Martin Brest film?
Martin had a really good run with:
1. Going in style
2. Beverly hills cop
3. Midnight run
4. Scent of a Woman
5. Meet Joe black
But his career ended after he wrote and directed Gigli.
My pick: Scent of a woman. Hoo ah!
