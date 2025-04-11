Movies Beverly Hills Cop vs Midnight Run vs Scent of a Woman vs Meet Joe Black

Favourite Martin Brest Film

  • Beverly Hills Cop

  • Midnight Run

  • Scent Of A Woman

  • Meet Joe Black

Which is your favourite Martin Brest film?

Martin had a really good run with:

1. Going in style
2. Beverly hills cop
3. Midnight run
4. Scent of a Woman
5. Meet Joe black


But his career ended after he wrote and directed Gigli.

My pick: Scent of a woman. Hoo ah!
 
I do not understand what is so special about Midnight Run, I always heard it was some amazing movie and then when I finally watched it a few years ago I was like what the fuck is so special about this

For me its Meet Joe Black, I frickin love that movie, and then Scent Of A Woman, I dont give a hoot about the other two
 
Pittie Petey said:
I do not understand what is so special about Midnight Run, I always heard it was some amazing movie and then when I finally watched it a few years ago I was like what the fuck is so special about this

For me its Meet Joe Black, I frickin love that movie, and then Scent Of A Woman, I dont give a hoot about the other two
Wow just wow
 
