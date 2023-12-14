Yea I liked both but Dolemite was a great movie. Coming 2 America was an ok movie.Really good trailer, looks action packed and hilarious, Ive seen two of his Netflix projects, Dolemite which was freaking amazing and Coming To America 2 which was pretty good, will definitely give this one a shot
I loved BH3 I don't get the hate for it.I'd probably be pumped for this if Beverly Hills Cop 3 hadn't happened and killed the franchise. Looks decent. Nice to see John David Ashton (who they just plain left out of part 3) back and Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot etc. I have a suspicion it will be more Bill and Ted 3 quality than Top Gun: Maverick but I'd be willing to give it a shot.
Ok I'm in.
But for fuck sakes don't do the stupid tropes from the 80's. Specifically (and I saw him in the trailer for a second) the stupid gay guy who was in the first movie...and funny. But of which they overdid in the third movie, and thus...not funny.
Fuck off with Serge.
Oh and holy shit Taggert and Rosewood look rough.
Keep cousin Balki's name off your damn mouth!Ok I'm in.
But for fuck sakes don't do the stupid tropes from the 80's. Specifically (and I saw him in the trailer for a second) the stupid gay guy who was in the first movie...and funny. But of which they overdid in the third movie, and thus...not funny.
Fuck off with Serge.
Oh and holy shit Taggert and Rosewood look rough.
Is he fucking 75 now?!I think Taggert just looks like the 75 year old man he is...as opposed to the gallons of Botox flowing through the rest of the cast.
Is he fucking 75 now?!
He's Sgt. Detective now...So is he still a detective in Detroit? If so he's been on the force for about 50 years.
So is he still a detective in Detroit? If so he's been on the force for about 50 years.