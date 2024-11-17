  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Better title defense. DC vs Derrick Lewis or Jones vs Stipe?

Which one is more credible? DC had an injured hand and easily handled Lewis, who was on a win streak, in the second round.
Stipe is Stipe and far more skilled than Lewis but the one we saw at 309 was completely shot.

Which one had a better title defense in your eyes?
 
Stipe is 1-1 with Francis and Derrick is 1-0 over Francis. So I have to give this round to DC. THis is the only thing DC have over Jon imo.
 
He did have a better college career than Jones too, no?
 
DC vs Derrick Lewis. At least that fight wasn’t marketed as a bait and switch. “Jon Jones, the GOAT vs Stipe Miocic, The HW GOAT”. Give me a break.
 
DC is a foot shorter than the guys he beat, he literally had to jump to punch them in the face, we need to factor that in as well. He did amazing for someone his size.
 
Derrick was coming off a KO win over a top contender...
 
Both were my students back in college. DC was a straight A student, while Jon is always late to the class and hung over.

At one point he drunkenly asked me "Hey pussy you still there?" and I gave him an F.
 
