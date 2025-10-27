Better Music Genre: Rap or Metal?

I Fusion I
Go ahead and pick your favorite
Mumble rap is the best rapJust metal specifically or are we talking about rock/alternative rock/hard rock/grunge rock/nu metal??? I'm not the biggest heavy metal fan, so I'd go with rap, but if it was all forms of rock music, I'm taking rock.
I like the more laid back classical music dude. Like DebussyBoth are for children
Beethoven is where it’s at son
Don’t do this bro
Metal stands no chance. None..
Doesn’t have the variety imo. To match what hip hop has.. ya gotta start tapping into like post rock metal.. punk/metal.. whatever whatever
Hip hop is really the last new musical movement that was a sea change.
It’s like hip hop, rock, jazz, blues… classical if ya really wanna go that far back