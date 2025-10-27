Better Music Genre: Rap or Metal?

Just metal specifically or are we talking about rock/alternative rock/hard rock/grunge rock/nu metal??? I'm not the biggest heavy metal fan, so I'd go with rap, but if it was all forms of rock music, I'm taking rock.
 
Mumble rap is the best rap
 
If I had to chose, i prefer metal generally, but both...

..both is good.

Sometimes both together is good.


 
Don’t do this bro

Metal stands no chance. None..

Doesn’t have the variety imo. To match what hip hop has.. ya gotta start tapping into like post rock metal.. punk/metal.. whatever whatever

Hip hop is really the last new musical movement that was a sea change.

It’s like hip hop, rock, jazz, blues… classical if ya really wanna go that far back
 
TBH i don‘t think that a case can be made that a single rap song can be better than Orion, One or For whom the Bell tolls.
 
montypython-witch.gif
 
Im gonna go with Hip Hop. Spawned so many iconic acts. I honestly dont think its remotely close. Outside of the big 4 and a few other lesser known groups, metal didnt really take off the way hip hop did. During the early to mid 90s when metal was rapidly declining, hip hop was only gaining momentum.

Even the old heads are still hitting hard. I just listened to a few of Nas' new verses and they were fire. Cant say the same about Metallica or Pantera.
 
I named my new kitten Emmy after Eminem because she's white but has black and brown bits on her but I'm an eternal metal fan. There are very few rap artists I like, he's one of them but I know my knowledge is limited. I did buy NWA not long after it came out but I'm an eternal metaller. Always will be. Gets me in the feels.
 
I was never happier than the 3 day metal festival Download in the UK every year. Like if I gave a fuck where my ashes were scattered it would be back there. Every year was like a religious pilgamage.
 
