Better grappler: Khabib or Khamzat?

Oh boy, this will get nasty lmao but now that we've seen Khamzat against top level competition, and with him being able to ragdoll Usman and Whittaker, do you think he has better grappling than Khabib?
Both are some of the best grapplers in UFC history. I feel Khamzat is more dangerous while Khabib can sustain it longer.
Who do you think is the better grappler overall?
 
Problem with Khabib is he didn't fight any other high level wrestler. Khamzat did with Usman. But Khabib also wouldn't be scared going to ground with a high level bjj fighter like how Khamzat didn't want to get to the ground with Burns.

Hard to say really who is better.
 
I think you nailed it. Khamzat is much more dangerous over a shorter amount of time before his cardio goes out. Khabib never stops being dangerous, but a bit less so.
It's an interesting contrast, tbh. Khamzat exerts a lot into his first takedown and doesn't care about pacing himself and you have to wonder; if he doesn't exert as much and paced himself, would his ground game be as dangerous? Opposite to wonder for Khabib. Would he be as dangerous as Khamzat early if he put just as much effort?
Two sides of the same coin imo and its fascinating.
 
Problem with Khabib is he didn't fight any other high level wrestler. Khamzat did with Usman. But Khabib also wouldn't be scared going to ground with a high level bjj fighter like how Khamzat didn't want to get to the ground with Burns.

Hard to say really who is better.
Imo, I feel Dustin's ground game is underrated. He was able to reverse and get up against Islam, submitted Chandler and has only been submitted by three of the absolute best grapplers in history. The fact that he couldn't keep Khabib off of him says a lot.
But I agree. Ragdolling Usman might just be the bigger feat.
 
