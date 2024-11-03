Better grappler: Khabib or Khamzat?

Oh boy, this will get nasty lmao but now that we've seen Khamzat against top level competition, and with him being able to ragdoll Usman and Whittaker, do you think he has better grappling than Khabib?

Both are some of the best grapplers in UFC history. I feel Khamzat is more dangerous while Khabib can sustain it longer.

Who do you think is the better grappler overall?