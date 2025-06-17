Better for Zhang? - Rose or Val?

To beat Rose at 115 for SW Belt after 2 Ls Or to beat a slight slide Val for 115 strap.


What would be bigger win for you in her shoes?
 
Whoops them both.

So she may as well win a 2nd Title, at 125.

Wait..

Shevchenko at SW.. You can’t be serious?
 
What does rose have to do with Zhang's next move? Rose is not a potential opponent for her unless some weird shit happens. It's either Jandiroba or Val.

Anyways, beating Val would be bigger I think.
 
Beating Val at FLW would be way better at this point than beating current Rose at either SW or FLW.

The ship has sailed on a win over Rose really proving anything for Zhang now. She had two chances when Rose was in her prime and was head kicked in the first one, and soundly beaten in the 2nd.

She'd probably beat Rose now in a 5 rounder, but it doesn't carry as much weight when Rose is at the point where Maverick is giving her a tough fight.

She should go for Val if she had to pick one of the two, but I think Val at FLW would whoop her badly. Val is a far, far better striker, and she's big and strong at that weight class. I think she'd throw her around like she did Joanna and Andrade, two other SWs that came up.
 
