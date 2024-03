I guess the best way I sort of see it, Nolan makes movies for the Academy, and Tarantino makes movies for the audiences.



Both are quality filmmakers, but with the exception of Batman Begins and and The Dark Knight, I don't find Nolan's films maintain my interest in repeated viewings. They're good movies, but for me most are one and done.



Tarantino makes fun movies, and there are quite a few in his body of work I can watch repeatedly and still enjoy.