Better Athlete...Bo or Deion?

Who was better? Both were dual threats in the same sports, played them professionally, and are athletic icons. "Bo Knows" vs "Neon Deion"?

It's equally sticky because Bo "on potential" was squashed by injuries, and could have been one of the greatest athletes in history (and still could be argued as such).

Yet, at the same time Deion is in the NFL Hall of Fame.

"Gun to my head" now....I choose Bo Jackson..but ask me again tomorrow. <lmao>
 
Bo never rushed for 1k yards

Bo was a good, but not great baseball player

Bo Jackson is a great athlete for being good at 2 sports

He was never elite at 2 sports

the marketing of him was elite
 
I never fought over who was going to play as Deion in Tecmo Bowl
 
Croaker said:
Bo never rushed for 1k yards

Bo was a good, but not great baseball player

Bo Jackson is a great athlete for being good at 2 sports

He was never elite at 2 sports

the marketing of him was elite
You’re making the argument that Deion had a better career, and thats true. But it doesn’t make him the better athlete. But to be fair, I don’t know how you quantify “better athlete”. Still, I personally would say that Jackson appeared to be the better athlete.
 
