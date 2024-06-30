Better Athlete...Bo or Deion?

Who was better? Both were dual threats in the same sports, played them professionally, and are athletic icons. "Bo Knows" vs "Neon Deion"?It's equally sticky because Bo "on potential" was squashed by injuries, and could have been one of the greatest athletes in history (and still could be argued as such).Yet, at the same time Deion is in the NFL Hall of Fame."Gun to my head" now....I choose Bo Jackson..but ask me again tomorrow.