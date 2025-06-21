BETS: UFC 317

PuertoRican
Diniz (-275) + Van (-105) + Topuria (-425)
$12.94 @ +228 to win $29.62
Posted for fun.Whats the point of posting these bets for pennies?
If only you had listened to the countless people who told you for months that laying massive chalk would result in going broke.
Posted for fun.
I no longer have a large bankroll due to matters unrelated to MMA betting. "Massive chalk" is irrelevant. What matters is the actual odds vs. the implied odds, while prudently managing one's bankroll. That's literally all that matters.
For example, when Glover Texeira debuted in the UFC his line opened at -300 against Kyle Kingsbury. Only a fool would have shied away from that line simply because Glover was a significant favourite. Implied odds of winning: 75%. Estimated actual odds of winning: 98%. That's an enormous 23% edge on the book. Any bet with an edge on the book is worthwhile, sized appropriately to one's bankroll.
Without being rude, I come here for capping insights, not technical advice from people who have never taken a statistics course or read a book on the subject. There are people here who do this professionally and who are good enough cappers to reliably turn a profit, who have repeatedly indicated that they believe in the gambler's fallacy. When people have expressed concern based on the beliefs that you shared, I politely thank them for their interest and continue with what I know to be correct.
Added:Smith RD1 KO 250 to win 240
McKinney/Slava U1.5 600 to win 325
Top 1/2/3 320 to win 230
I lost about a 1000 not a good event I actually profited in draftkings crazy first time I've ever seen a winning lineup that had 2 fighters fighting each other in royval and van