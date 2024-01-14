Beterbiev vs Bivol June 1st in Saudi

Who wins ?

Hearn claims Bivol signed his end of the deal.

Who wins????
 
Hopefully we can see this fight made this year, c'mon oil money!
 
Beterbiev is quite honestly generational. Honour to watch this morning. Bivol will have to be riverdancing round the gaff not to get clipped. It's an intriguing fight, up there with fury usyk as to what the fuck will happen. I'm balls deep on this one.
 
Mickf said:
I think the fact Beterbiev is a strict muslim appeals to the saudi hierarchy. Im suprised he hasn't fought there before.
Click to expand...
He has been inactive and Saudi’s big fights haven’t been since very long and their main focus has been HW’s …. But looks like now they will be moving to other weight divisions
 
i think bivol has the style and skills to beat beterbiev, so I’ll go with bivol. I think he’s the only person below CW who has any chance of beating him at this point in time
 
Bivol has a style that could win a UD against Beterbiev and has an age advantage.
 
Both dudes are criminally underrated around here.

However, I think Bivol is frequently downplayed a lot more.
I dont know what's going to happen but I would not be shocked if he outpointed Biev & avoided getting stopped.

I would be a bit more surprised if Bivol was just another scalp that got demolished & crumbled by Beterbiev. That would be terrifyingly impressive.

Benavidez is the only dude who would have chance, but he's going to just chase Canelo. Which I get....but dam

Maybe Morrell will go up or something since he won't get a Canelo or Benavidez fight..... That could be interesting too
 
