I have but only once and that was the first time Floyd's T/E ratio was seriously out of whack or "abnormal." NSAC conducted the test in this case not VADA. The first atypical finding was before the Victor Ortiz fight if I remember correctly. The second time was a couple years later ahead of the Guerrero fight. We actually had his testosterone and epitestosterone levels to work with.I've never before seen so much noise made from drug test that wasn't even positive
It's classic confirmation bias at play with many of these individuals. They already were of the belief that he was a drug cheat prior to the atypical finding. I guess the whole Russian PED stigma coupled with him being a big puncher that's running through everybody was too appealing to ignore.Betervbev is suffering more reputational damage over a negative test than some fighters suffer over positive tests, even multiple positive tests. Callum Smith probably deserved a worse beating.
I'm not sure if they realize it but he's a mountain man from the North Caucasus. A Chechen born in Dagestan. We've seen some real freak specimens from that region of the world. Look at Chimaev in the UFC. He's also very physically strong and heavy handed. Khabib was ridiculously strong as well. So are all of the Dagestani wrestling champs they've produced by the truckload. Those guys are the best wrestlers in the world. Artur's atypical test result could've been a natural spike. There are several other explanations for it that don't necessarily involve doping.
No, that’s not what I meant. He looks like a regular dude from the southern Caucus region. Dagestan, Chechnya, Georgia, Ingushetia, Abkhazia, you go to any of those regions the dudes there look like an exaggerated form of masculine. I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if the baseline testosterone levels in those regions are some of the highest in the world. Beterbiev is quite literally built different.He sure doesn't pass the eye test, if that's what you mean.
This is old news by now. There are atypical findings and then there are adverse findings (failed test). The doctor that runs the VADA anti-doping program already made a statement in which she said that such atypical findings are fairly common. They don't constitute a failed test.
Artur's never failed a drug test and he's been enrolled in VADA for many years. He also went to 2 Olympics, the World Championships, European Championships, etc. Until a fighter actually pops then they're presumably a clean athlete.
Right. He's only 13-0 and already has wins over some elite level fighters. One of which was the former P4P king. He'll only get better as he gains more experience.Chim's a hypejob who arguably lost to a blown up LW and almost lost to an ancient Usman who had two weeks training.
There are loopholes but that's drug testing in general. Olympic drug testing is the gold standard. It's the most stringent of any. In fact, they can go back up to 8 years and retest an athlete's samples (it's been extended to 10 now by WADA). That's why they freeze them. Artur's samples taken from the 2012 Olympics were valid up until 2020 before they were destroyed.You're aware there's studies where Olympains have passed dozens if not hundreds of tests while actively doping right? It's safe to assume almost all top level athletes are in fact doping.
Exactly. Just look at this dude's meatfist. The knuckles on that paw are ridiculous. Must be the HGH lol.
Yes, he does. The men from that region in general are built like brick shithouses even into their mid-to-late 30s like Artur is. Makhachev is just another recent example of those fighters from the Caucasus. He's currently rated the P4P king.LOL jesus fucking christ. And no, he doesn't look like some "regular dude" from the Caucasus. His physique at the age of almost 40 is not normal for anyone, from any particular part of the world. But your obsession with men from that region is rather odd, although I'm certain I know the reason. Let me guess... you're also a huge fan of Khabib & Islam?
I zoomed in… the fuck kinda hgh you on?!Exactly. Just look at this dude's meatfist. The knuckles on that paw are ridiculous. Must be the HGH lol.
It was only a joke. His hand is large but it's the knuckles that are the freaky thing. He's been hitting stuff hard for decades which conditioned his hands and knuckles. You can see the calcium deposits.I zoomed in… the fuck kinda hgh you on?!
That hand gets a weekly gamma ray radiation if anything.