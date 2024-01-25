Colin Mackie said: Betervbev is suffering more reputational damage over a negative test than some fighters suffer over positive tests, even multiple positive tests. Callum Smith probably deserved a worse beating. Click to expand...

It's classic confirmation bias at play with many of these individuals. They already were of the belief that he was a drug cheat prior to the atypical finding. I guess the whole Russian PED stigma coupled with him being a big puncher that's running through everybody was too appealing to ignore.I'm not sure if they realize it but he's a mountain man from the North Caucasus. A Chechen born in Dagestan. We've seen some real freak specimens from that region of the world. Look at Chimaev in the UFC. He's also very physically strong and heavy handed. Khabib was ridiculously strong as well. So are all of the Dagestani wrestling champs they've produced by the truckload. Those guys are the best wrestlers in the world. Artur's atypical test result could've been a natural spike. There are several other explanations for it that don't necessarily involve doping.