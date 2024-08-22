Bet the house on Stipe

Koro_11
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 20,849
- Reaction score
- 20,957
Just thinking back to the past year's championship fights and saw a bit of a trend. Here are UFC title fights featuring a black fighter over the past year:
O'Malley vs Sterling
Izzy vs Strickland
Poatan vs Hill
Aspinal vs Blaydes
Belal vs Edwards
Dricus vs Izzy
Now I will concede that there is one outlier I did not mention and that is Leon vs Colby, but that bullshit fight shouldn't even count as a championship fight.
Anyway, if you're a big Jones hater and you wanna cling to some superstition, maybe there's some hope.
O'Malley vs Sterling
Izzy vs Strickland
Poatan vs Hill
Aspinal vs Blaydes
Belal vs Edwards
Dricus vs Izzy
Now I will concede that there is one outlier I did not mention and that is Leon vs Colby, but that bullshit fight shouldn't even count as a championship fight.
Anyway, if you're a big Jones hater and you wanna cling to some superstition, maybe there's some hope.