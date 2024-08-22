Bet the house on Stipe

Just thinking back to the past year's championship fights and saw a bit of a trend. Here are UFC title fights featuring a black fighter over the past year:


O'Malley vs Sterling

Izzy vs Strickland

Poatan vs Hill

Aspinal vs Blaydes

Belal vs Edwards

Dricus vs Izzy

Now I will concede that there is one outlier I did not mention and that is Leon vs Colby, but that bullshit fight shouldn't even count as a championship fight.


Anyway, if you're a big Jones hater and you wanna cling to some superstition, maybe there's some hope.

<JonesLaugh>


Kowboy On Sherdog said:
I can see this thread going the wrong way fast
I don’t see why it would, if it was a thread about Brazilian or Russian or Chinese fighters losing streak no one would think anything so I don’t see why this would be any different.

I know there might be idiots who try to spin it that way as if black is some kind of special protected group, but there’s no problem with the thread and if it goes in that direction, it’s only a problem with the posters.
 
Just popping in before/in case thread gets deleted

but damn Hill looks terrified in this picture
the fight will go how it will go but since it was announced i've never counted Stipe out.
and if the stars align he can upset everyone.
 
