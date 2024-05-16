Bet the house on Porier: The Costa Curse

Every card that Costa has been on outside of his own title fight, the reigning champion is defeated.This has been shown to be 100% accurate.UFC 298: Volkanovski loses to TopuriaUFC 278: Usman loses to EdwardsUFC 241: Cormier loses to MiocicUFC 226: Miocic loses to CormierThe craziest on of all is 217UFC 217: Bisping loses to GSPUFC 217: Garbrandt loses to DillashawUFC 217: Joanna loses to Rose NamajunasThis is the only time that 3 champions have lost on the same card.Even in Costa's debut at UFC 212, Aldo lost to Hollaway.The even more interesting stat is that every single one of these champions not only lost their title,Dustin inside the distance is the lock of the century. Porier by submission is at +2200, Porier by KO/TKO is at +650.Get your bag, sherbros. It's written in the stars.Secret juice yacht parties after we rob the bookies