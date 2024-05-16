Bet the house on Porier: The Costa Curse

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
@Black
Every card that Costa has been on outside of his own title fight, the reigning champion is defeated.
This has been shown to be 100% accurate.
UFC 298: Volkanovski loses to Topuria
UFC 278: Usman loses to Edwards
UFC 241: Cormier loses to Miocic
UFC 226: Miocic loses to Cormier
The craziest on of all is 217
UFC 217: Bisping loses to GSP
UFC 217: Garbrandt loses to Dillashaw
UFC 217: Joanna loses to Rose Namajunas
This is the only time that 3 champions have lost on the same card.
Even in Costa's debut at UFC 212, Aldo lost to Hollaway.
The even more interesting stat is that every single one of these champions not only lost their title, they were finished in their fights.
Dustin inside the distance is the lock of the century. Porier by submission is at +2200, Porier by KO/TKO is at +650.
Get your bag, sherbros. It's written in the stars.
Secret juice yacht parties after we rob the bookies
