Media BET THE HOUSE OF ISLAM!!!!!!!

hector domino said:
which is even more damning and shows JDM is not dedicated enough and will lose
Click to expand...
Or that his head is screwed on right and that isn't necessary to break your hand before a fight, just to prove what a man you are in terms of grip strength 😏
 
Islam after he loses. Brother, my hand was broken before the fight 😬
1029322-4440b158fa83285e159ca6e240b90eec.jpg
 
Virtually all house bet threads turn out with lost houses.

But do your thing mate.

That all said, wtf, why would this be so important to decide the fight. Ya'll fuckers some strange lads
 
Brian Shaw by comparison on the grip strength tester.... 305.5 lbs

Vitaly Laletin on the grip strength tester - 368 lbs lol
 
I'm now wondering if I'm inexplicably a crybaby over anything in life as innocuous as some fighters grabbing a grip machine.

b-b-but this 400 pound strongman can do more.
b-b-but JDM wasn't trying.
b-b-but Islam is bad and cheated.

This level of crying for no reason even worse than normal here.
 
But for the topic, I would never bet the house on any MMA fight, never.

Not after Werdum subbed Fedor, not after Strickland beat Izzy, not after Leon headkicked Marty.

There is no safe bet in MMA and if its like really really close to safe its most of the time not lucrative enough. Why bet the house where your possible win is not at least another house, but like only 25% of the house you bet? this is stupid.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rdude92
JDM will get outclassed. Im saying it first
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
3K
joy2day
joy2day
Marko Polo
What to expect from Islam at WW
Replies
11
Views
385
JKS
JKS
Dagestanaev
Islam towards Featherweight or Retirement ?
2 3
Replies
57
Views
1K
Kung Fu Kowboy
Kung Fu Kowboy
ArtardFiesta
how did volk figure out islams grappling?
2
Replies
30
Views
617
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
hector domino
Hot Take What made Islam so much difficult for JDM?
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,612
Messages
58,449,526
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top