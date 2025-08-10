  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

bet everything you have on Johnny Walker getting finished by Zhang

Zhang looked mean when he ruined Anthony Smiths retirement party.

Hopefully he will put Walker to sleep as well.
 
LOL they still showing that Matt “Breeze Chin” Schnell KO 😂😂😂 Everyone KO’s that dude. Unbelievable that Vinny got a TS off that.
 
188912345 said:
I’m all for it. I just hope it’s a classic Walker KO where he does something unintentionally hilarious while being separated from his consciousness.
 
I wouldn't be surprised Zhang would be like -800 or something so you'd have to bet like 10 grand to make 900 bucks or something.
 
Istryker said:
High level set up and gonna be a CHEAP easy win, mingyang is one of THOSE ones, he's a high level guy who hasn't had that sig win and he's going for the moment in front of the Chinese fans.

Extremely easy money.
I don’t own a gambling website, nor do I own a casino. This is to say, I don’t gamble for the reasons that were outlined in the film “Casino”.

Walker getting flatlined is a sure thing. No risk.

If Walker is anything less than +1000, lay your bets and collect your money.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
What’s crazy is that Walker has had a handful of those KOs.

They’re amusing but also terrifying. Career changing for some fighters, in fact.

If he ever did have a chin, it left the building 5 years ago.
 
BullyKutta said:
I think we’re all just desensitized a bit. No, doubt, Johny has taken life altering damage while we laugh about it, but I guess that’s just the common glue amongst sherbros. We delight in the display of skills that ultimately results in someone getting their ass kicked. The metric of said skills is how effective they are at incapacitating someone.
 
