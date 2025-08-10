bet everything you have on Johnny Walker getting finished by Zhang

Zhang looked mean when he ruined Anthony Smiths retirement party.
Hopefully he will put Walker to sleep as well.
High level set up and gonna be a CHEAP easy win, mingyang is one of THOSE ones, he's a high level guy who hasn't had that sig win and he's going for the moment in front of the Chinese fans.
Extremely easy money.
I’m all for it. I just hope it’s a classic Walker KO where he does something unintentionally hilarious while being separated from his consciousness.
What’s crazy is that Walker has had a handful of those KOs.
They’re amusing but also terrifying. Career changing for some fighters, in fact.
If he ever did have a chin, it left the building 5 years ago.