KDR by RNC
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 25, 2011
- Messages
- 20,916
- Reaction score
- 38,040
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Bet 2!. Please add to the discussion here.
Bet 2... My little bro is making his ammy mma debut Friday evening at Bayou FC 70.
Love ya faceThis thread is for the general discussion of the event Bet 2!. Please add to the discussion here.
Bet 2... My little bro is making his ammy mma debut Friday evening at Bayou FC 70.
Got his back turned to the jabronisHe is bottom right, facing the wrong way lmao. They had to use a diff pic for him
Our jabronis. Like 3/4s of our fight team is fighting lmaoGot his back turned to the jabronis
He fighting a big man lolYour bro is a big kid. Hopefully he smashes that dude!!!
The dude he's fighting looks like a big ole fatty. Hopefully he gases out quick, and your bro puts it on him.He fighting a big man lol
The dude he's fighting looks like a big ole fatty. Hopefully he gases out quick, and your bro puts it on him.
Damn!!!! Your brother is the man, the dude is yuge!!! Your lil bro can totally beat you up It's all good, both my brothers can beat me up...View attachment 1063543
Thats his opp.
Aka @helax
Man he used to watch me train when I was 16 and he was 6.Damn!!!! Your brother is the man, the dude is yuge!!! You lil bro can totally beat you up It's all good, both my brothers can beat me up...
He is like 30 pounds underweight.What your brother nickname?
How much height he have to cut?