Bet 2!

Krixes said:
Damn!!!! Your brother is the man, the dude is yuge!!! You lil bro can totally beat you up😀 It's all good, both my brothers can beat me up...😁
Man he used to watch me train when I was 16 and he was 6.

Now he gives me hell everytime we roll together. Dudes wrestling is another level. Once he gets his hands to the level his wrestling is at, he'll be dangerous.
 
Dillydilly said:
What your brother nickname?

How much height he have to cut?
He is like 30 pounds underweight.

Mateo "Chacho" Peterson.

Our great grandma on our hispanic side gave him that nickname when he was a baby, it basically translates to "Little Big Boy" Cause he was a huge baby lmao

Everyone calls him Chacho like how everyone calls Chan Sung Jung the Korean Zombie. Fuck I havent called him Mateo in years lmao
 
