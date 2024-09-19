Krixes said: It's all good, both my brothers can beat me up... Damn!!!! Your brother is the man, the dude is yuge!!! You lil bro can totally beat you upIt's all good, both my brothers can beat me up... Click to expand...

Man he used to watch me train when I was 16 and he was 6.Now he gives me hell everytime we roll together. Dudes wrestling is another level. Once he gets his hands to the level his wrestling is at, he'll be dangerous.