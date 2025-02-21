Best WW in the world

Trabaho
Zebastian loss was a fluke. Rematch and title fight please. Than dominate UFC. Is anyone gonma say Belal would whoop Roberto ? The real Robocop
I saw him live in one of his early fights, beat up someone from my city at my friends MMA show. Little did I know he would become the best. He has to prove it. I see what I see.
And yes he earns more than UFC WW fighters.
I'm starting to love One. Asian audiences, Kickboxing, Muay Thai. Feels like Pride and Tokyo Dome K1 combined. No corny showmanship.
I want Roberto to knock Belal dead lol. I like Belal good guy. But we need some Robocop domination.
Fuck the UFC for feeding Stipe to Jones. The disrespect. Prime Stipe walks trough John. Total vulture move. By the fake P4P champ. Isn't even the undisputed HW champ.
That's how I feel
Last edited: