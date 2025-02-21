  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Best WW in the world

Trabaho

Trabaho

bleep bloop
@Silver
Joined
Jun 22, 2022
Messages
10,505
Reaction score
9,023


Zebastian loss was a fluke. Rematch and title fight please. Than dominate UFC. Is anyone gonma say Belal would whoop Roberto ? The real Robocop 🦾🇭🇷🥇

I saw him live in one of his early fights, beat up someone from my city at my friends MMA show. Little did I know he would become the best. He has to prove it. I see what I see.

And yes he earns more than UFC WW fighters.

I'm starting to love One. Asian audiences, Kickboxing, Muay Thai. Feels like Pride and Tokyo Dome K1 combined. No corny showmanship.

I want Roberto to knock Belal dead lol. I like Belal good guy. But we need some Robocop domination.

Fuck the UFC for feeding Stipe to Jones. The disrespect. Prime Stipe walks trough John. Total vulture move. By the fake P4P champ. Isn't even the undisputed HW champ.

That's how I feel
 
Last edited:
Idk about him making 170 and having 5 round cardio anymore.

I'm not sure he even trumps Musaev for best WW outside the UFC tbh.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Idk about him making 170 and having 5 round cardio anymore.

I'm not sure he even trumps Musaev for best WW outside the UFC tbh.
Click to expand...
Musaev is not the best WW outside of the UFC, he is the best WW fighter of the whole world.

It is known to all that Murad Ramazanov and Islam are known to beat Belal in grappling exchanges during sparring who is the current UFC WW champion. And Shamil had beaten Murad Ramazanov twice.
Trabaho said:
Zebastian loss was a fluke. Rematch and title fight please. Than dominate UFC. Is anyone gonma say Belal would whoop Roberto ? The real Robocop 🦾🇭🇷🥇

And yes he earns more than UFC WW fighters.

I'm starting to love One. Asian audiences, Kickboxing, Muay Thai. Feels like Pride and Tokyo Dome K1 combined. No corny showmanship.
Click to expand...
Glory to Robocop my friend ! He was unlucky against Ramazanov because of a groin knee, and lost against Zebastian was a fall from grace but he bounced game. Chatri gave him the red carpet in One, I just hope he keeps his head up for a title fight against Christian Lee or Alibeg Rasulov because both of them are tough opponents.

Uncrowned king for sure !
 
Ara tech said:
Musaev is not the best WW outside of the UFC, he is the best WW fighter of the whole world.

It is known to all that Murad Ramazanov and Islam are known to beat Belal in grappling exchanges during sparring who is the current UFC WW champion. And Shamil had beaten Murad Ramazanov twice.

Glory to Robocop my friend ! He was unlucky against Ramazanov because of a groin knee, and lost against Zebastian was a fall from grace but he bounced game. Chatri gave him the red carpet in One, I just hope he keeps his head up for a title fight against Christian Lee or Alibeg Rasulov because both of them are tough opponents.

Uncrowned king for sure !
Click to expand...

Murad is very one dimensional though, if they ever fought Belal would likely just beat him on the feet.
 
The love affair with Soldic on this site is really strange. He's nowhere near the best WW or MW in the world. Wasn't he losing to Ramazanov before the no contest also?
 
STAY GOLD said:
This. To me, Musaev is the best WW in the world.
Click to expand...
Musaev has knockout power with the lead hook and with the rear spinning back kick to the liver. Belal do not have that knockout power, even if he is more educated with his jabs.

Murad Ramazanov beats Belal in sparring during wrestling exchanges, Shamil Musaev showed one of the best TDD master class against Murad Ramazanov, he was losing during the first bout until the knockout, and in the second outclassed him with striking.

Shamil Musaev will be the favorite against all top 5 welterweight of the UFC for sure. He is probably the only fighter in the world who is P4P skillwise number one that is not in the UFC.
 
Ara tech said:
Musaev has knockout power with the lead hook and with the rear spinning back kick to the liver. Belal do not have that knockout power, even if he is more educated with his jabs.

Murad Ramazanov beats Belal in sparring during wrestling exchanges, Shamil Musaev showed one of the best TDD master class against Murad Ramazanov, he was losing during the first bout until the knockout, and in the second outclassed him with striking.

Shamil Musaev will be the favorite against all top 5 welterweight of the UFC for sure. He is probably the only fighter in the world who is P4P skillwise number one that is not in the UFC.
Click to expand...
I dont know about that. There are a few guys who are arguably the best in their division that are not in the ufc
 
Doctor Grudge said:
I dont know about that. There are a few guys who are arguably the best in their division that are not in the ufc
Click to expand...
I got Musaev at welterweight and Gasanov at middleweight. Mix at bantamweight, Mokaev at flyweight, maybe.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AdamWarlock
Shavkat Garry fight just proved Conor would wipe the floor with the WW division
Replies
14
Views
379
Eric Silva 2.0
E
S
Media Shamil Musaev is the best WW in the world
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
swizztony
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,966
Messages
56,935,694
Members
175,464
Latest member
Mynameisjeff

Share this page

Back
Top