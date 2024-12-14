Best Wrestling Books?

So I finally joined the 21st century and got a Kindle. Would really appreciate some recommendations for good books on the squared circle & those who have graced it.

Have only read Foley's first two. Heard Bret's was good and Jericho's maybe (even though I can't fucking stand the guy now...)? At least the first one then I've heard mixed things about his others iirc.

Thanks in advance👍
 
